Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to be Presented at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express in the Quadracci Powerhouse, May 31 - July 1, 2022. Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and Directed by Annika Boras, Murder on the Orient Express takes eight suspects on one thrilling ride.

Murder on the Orient Express cast features Diana Coates (Into the Breeches, Asolo Rep) as Countess Andrenyi, Emjoy Gavino (Animal Farm, Steppenwolf Theatre) as Mary Debanham, Park Krausen (Bright Half Life, Theatrical Outfit) as Greta Ohlsson, Gregory Linington (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Monsieur Bouc, Will Mobley (The Lady from the Sea, Court Theatre) as Hector MacQueen, Adam Poss (Oedipus El Rey, Victory Gardens) as Michel, Gail Rastorfer (The Heidi Chronicles, Asolo Rep) as Helen Hubbard, Steven Rattazzi (Indecent, Broadway) as Hercule Poirot, Barbara Robertson (The Drowsy Chaperone, Peninsula Players) as Princess Dragomiroff and Jonathan Wainwright (A Christmas Carol, Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett.

Murder on the Orient Express is directed by Annika Boras (The Niceties, Milwaukee Rep), with set design by Luciana Stecconi (Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Noele Stollmack (Steel Magnolias, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Andre J. Pluess (Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son, Milwaukee Rep), choreography by Jacqueline Burnett (Hubbard Street Dance Chicago), fight direction by Christopher Elst, dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager, casting director JC Clementz and stage managed by Kimberly Carolus.

Murder on the Orient Express travels the exotic and mysterious Orient Express as it takes off into the opulence and grandeur of the 1930s, with a train full of suspects, each with a motive and an alibi. This dazzling new adaptation of Agatha Christie's masterpiece is filled with twists, turns and larger-than-life characters. Join beloved detective Hercule Poirot as he battles the clock to figure out "whodunit" in this murder mystery that's the perfect way to close our season.

Murder on the Orient Express is presented by Corporate Sponsor PNC with Executive Producers Rebecca and Bryan House, Tony and Beverly Petullo and Associate Producers Judy and Gary Jorgensen, Laura and Adam Peck, and Karen Plunkett.

Murder on the Orient Express runs May 31 - July 1, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse with opening night set for Friday, June 3 at 8pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.