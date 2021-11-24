'A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY' Comes to the Marcus Center in 2022

From AWR Music Productions, producers of the internationally acclaimed concert tour Distant Worlds: music from the FINAL FANTASY, comes an entirely new FINAL FANTASY musical experience. A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY features beloved compositions created by Composer Nobuo Uematsu and others from the popular video game series.



A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY will be presented Saturday, May 21 at 4 and 8 p.m. Tickets are priced from $48 to $68 will go on sale Dec. 1 at noon.

Since the debut of FINAL FANTASY in 1987, the franchise has been one of the most popular video games in the world. The lush, tone-setting, character-defining musical score created for the games by a team of composers led by Uematsu, also has amassed a legion of fans who pack the world's most respected concert venues, including Royal Albert Hall , the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Sydney Opera House, Tokyo International Forum and many more. For A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY, Music Director Eric Roth has devised a reimagined FINAL FANTASY concert: a pure live music experience featuring arrangements for string quartet, piano and guitar solos, duos, trios and other mixed groups of instrumentalists. The new FINAL FANTASY arrangements are written by Arnie Roth and Eric Roth of AWR Music Productions, the critically-hailed team behind the Distant Worlds concerts, with additional arrangements by Shiro Hamaguchi, Uematsu's longtime collaborator on the FINAL FANTASY video game soundtrack recordings.

"For this unique concert experience, we have mined the vast FINAL FANTASY musical catalogue to choose some of the most-loved selections," said Roth. "The breadth of Uematsu's work is astounding, encompassing traditional orchestral and operatic work as well as pop-inspired ballads. While the overwhelming reaction of audiences-and even veteran musicians-to this music, is always thrilling, A New World will introduce audiences to the music from FINAL FANTASY on a personal and intimate scale that has yet to be experienced."

A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY will be presented at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Saturday, May. 21 at 4 and 8 p.m. Tickets for the concert begin at $48. Tickets can be purchase in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, online at Ticketmaster.com or MarcusCenter.org or by calling 414-273-7206.