Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Michigan!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jodi Hissong - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily 'EmC' Cipriano - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions
Best Dance Production
MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House
Best Direction Of A Musical
Erin Pifer - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House
Best Direction Of A Play
Brenda Sparks - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House
Best Ensemble
MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel & Crosby Slupe - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Todd Schreiber - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House
Best Musical
MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House
Best New Play Or Musical
A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF Tony Bennett - Farmers Alley Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Amber Woollcott - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House
Best Performer In A Play
Stefani Bishop - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Best Play
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Britton - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Luis Guzman Galdos - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Bernard - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brenda Sparks - Ken Ludwig'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House
Favorite Local Theatre
The Croswell Opera House
