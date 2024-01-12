Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Michigan!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards
WICKED Announces Digital Lottery For All Performances At Detroit Opera House Photo 3 WICKED Announces Digital Lottery For All Performances At Detroit Opera House
Cast Announced For SIMON AND GARFUNKEL TRIBUTE CONCERT At The Encore Photo 4 Cast Announced For SIMON AND GARFUNKEL TRIBUTE CONCERT At The Encore

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jodi Hissong - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily 'EmC' Cipriano - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions

Best Dance Production
MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical
Erin Pifer - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play
Brenda SparksALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House

Best Ensemble
MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel & Crosby SlupeJEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Todd Schreiber - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House

Best Musical
MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best New Play Or Musical
A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF Tony Bennett - Farmers Alley Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Amber Woollcott - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Performer In A Play
Stefani Bishop - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Play
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Britton - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Luis Guzman Galdos - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sophia Bernard - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brenda SparksKen Ludwig'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House

Favorite Local Theatre
The Croswell Opera House



RELATED STORIES

1
Brandon A. Wright Set To Helm Premiere Production Of GENESIS By Mercedes White Photo
Brandon A. Wright Set To Helm Premiere Production Of GENESIS By Mercedes White

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announces the cast and creative team for the NYC Premiere production of Mercedes White’s play, Genesis. This production is part of The Future Classics Festival, dedicated to showcasing the voices of BIPOC playwrights and artists. Performances run from February 2nd to February 11th at Queens Theatre.

2
Face Off Theatre Company Performs GOODNIGHT TYLER This Month Photo
Face Off Theatre Company Performs GOODNIGHT TYLER This Month

Face Off Theatre Company kicks off its ninth season with the contemporary play Goodnight Tyler by award-winning, Philadelphia-based playwright B.J. Tindal. 

3
WICKED Announces Digital Lottery For All Performances At Detroit Opera House Photo
WICKED Announces Digital Lottery For All Performances At Detroit Opera House

Enter the magical world of Wicked in Detroit! Find out how you can enter the digital lottery for a chance to win tickets to all performances.

4
Interview: Blake Price Calls MAMMA MIA! at Wharton Center the Perfect Release When the Wor Photo
Interview: Blake Price Calls MAMMA MIA! at Wharton Center the Perfect Release When the World is Heavy

From January 16th to 21st only, the iconic jukebox musical Mamma Mia! will be making its return to Michigan on its 25th Anniversary Tour.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
Diva Royale in Michigan Diva Royale
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (10/06-3/02)Tracker VIDEOS
9 to 5 The Musical in Michigan 9 to 5 The Musical
Grosse Pointe Theatre (1/26-2/04)Tracker
Alice Ripley and John McDaniel in Michigan Alice Ripley and John McDaniel
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (1/18-1/18)Tracker VIDEOS
Tribute: Women in Jazz Starring Tammy McCann in Michigan Tribute: Women in Jazz Starring Tammy McCann
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (3/08-3/09)
Wicked in Michigan Wicked
Detroit Opera House (1/24-2/18)
Funny Girl in Michigan Funny Girl
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (2/06-2/11)
Bluey’s Big Play in Michigan Bluey’s Big Play
Miller Auditorium (5/02-5/02)
ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan in Michigan ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan
Miller Auditorium (2/29-2/29)
Hadestown in Michigan Hadestown
Stranahan Theater (2/20-2/25)
Moulin Rouge! in Michigan Moulin Rouge!
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (4/02-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You