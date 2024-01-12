Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jodi Hissong - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily 'EmC' Cipriano - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions

Best Dance Production

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin Pifer - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play

Brenda Sparks - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House

Best Ensemble

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel & Crosby Slupe - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Todd Schreiber - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House

Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best New Play Or Musical

A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF Tony Bennett - Farmers Alley Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Woollcott - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Performer In A Play

Stefani Bishop - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Play

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Britton - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Luis Guzman Galdos - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophia Bernard - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brenda Sparks - Ken Ludwig'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House

Favorite Local Theatre

The Croswell Opera House