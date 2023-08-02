WICKED Comes To The Detroit Opera House, January 24- February 18

WICKED, Detroit's most popular musical, will return to the Detroit Opera House January 24 – February 18, 2024. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 13. Tickets will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at Noon.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Now the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Performance times for WICKED appearing January 24 – February 18, 2024 at the Detroit Opera House located at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit MI are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

Additional matinee performance on Thursday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets for WICKED will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on October 13 and start at $43. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDeroit.com, and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

For full box office hours, visit broadwayindetroit.com

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-871-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

Tickets for the Open Captioned performance be purchased in person at the Detroit Opera House & Fisher Theatre box offices or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.