The Vagrancy Presents UNTITLED DIARY PLAY By Bryanna Lee

The Vagrancy will present Untitled Diary Play by Bryanna Lee; directed by Caitlin Hart. Commissioned by The Vagrancy as a BLOSSOMING workshop production, performances run September 22, 24, and 27 at Ambrosia Theater (959 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI). Tickets and further information can be found here.

Untitled Diary Play combines storytelling, song, and video to convey Lee's journey of self-discovery and cultural reconnection. The show will delve into her coming-of-age experience while grappling with romantic feelings and the disconnection from her Filipino roots within the framework of her Catholic upbringing. Each performance will include a "talkback" between the audience and the artist.

​Lee has fifteen years of home video footage, hundreds of diary entries, high school papers, religious pamphlets, text messages, and private social media conversations she used to create the piece. All dialogue is derived from her extensive archive of notes, diary entries, written conversations, recordings, and therapist notes. No new writing has been introduced into the script.

BLOSSOMING is an annual staged reading series that is a culmination of months of new play development and workshopping, centering underrepresented playwrights. This year, The Vagrancy is excited to take the workshop process a step further to present a full-length production of this work in progress.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Bryanna Lee as Bryanna; Jude Libner as Luke.

The Director/Producer is Caitlin Hart; Associate Producer/Dramaturg is Ynika Yuag; Stage Manager is Emma Hill; Assistant Stage Manager/Scenic Artist is Alexa Lunt; Assistant Stage Manager is EllyGene DeGraaf; Assistant Director is Erica Soto; Sound Designer is Matt Richter; Video and Projection Designer is Caleb Jenkins; Props Designer is Emma Dunlop; Talkback Facilitator is Gabi Salazar; and Marketing and Communications Intern is Aliyah Douglas.

TICKET INFORMATION

Performances are September 22 at 3:00PM, September 24 at 7:30PM, and September 27 at 7:30PM. All tickets are Pay What You Want and available here. Suggested donation is $25 for GA, and $15 for students.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Bryanna Lee graduated from Aquinas College with majors in Theatre for Change and Sustainable Business, and has since been finding new ways to infuse her passion for community, sustainability, and meaningful art into her work and life. Some of her favorite previous roles include Kendra in Gloria, Hamlet in Perchance to Dream, Melibea in The Illusion, and Minnie in the terrible girls. When she's not on stage, Bryanna works as a sustainability consultant, voice actor, and audiobook narrator.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Vagrancy is a 501(c)3 ensemble of artists committed to new, lesser-known and classical productions with 'duende' and the development of new works told by historically marginalized voices. We aim to provide equitable access to professional theatre and offer "pay-what-you-want" admission to all our programming.

​A company founded and led by women and nonbinary artists, we hire with primary attention to artists who are women, nonbinary, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and individuals with disabilities, hoping to reach similarly diverse audiences by doing so. In addition, we commit especially to hiring directors who are women, non-binary, and/or of the trans lived experience.

