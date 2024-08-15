The Encore Theatre Welcomes Cheryl Willoughby as Director of Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Cheryl Willoughby as Director of Development. Entering its 16th season, the successful nonprofit produces top-quality professional theatre in the Great Lakes region and has experienced rapid growth since relocating to Dexter’s historic Copeland building four years ago.

Having joined The Encore’s team last year as Director of Group Services, Cheryl’s passion for The Encore and deep roots in the Dexter community make for a perfect fit. Ms. Willoughby previously served as project manager, business analyst, and leadership associate for Ford Motor Company. Before her tenure at Ford, she served 11 years with Pearson Education as the Director of customer support services. In addition to her impressive career in business, Ms. Willoughby has made significant contributions to the Dexter community, most recently chairing the 2024 Dexter Bicentennial Celebration planning committee for the city’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee.

"We are thrilled to have Cheryl on board," said Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Daniel Cooney. "Her project management and customer relations background will be invaluable as we continue to grow and engage with our community. Her enthusiasm and passion for our work and the community are evident, approaching both with great dedication.”

"Both of my parents were actively involved in the community, as professionals and as volunteers,” says Willoughby. “My father, Carl, served as the Village Manager and was an active member of the Dexter Kiwanis Club. My mother, Bobbie, was one of two librarians for over 32 years, led Cub Scouts, provided artisan demonstrations, and was active in the Dexter Historical Society. My support for the arts and this community stems from having such great role models who demonstrated the profound impact of giving, on both their own lives and those around them. Being a member of The Encore’s staff is an immensely rewarding opportunity to be closely involved in both the arts and the growth of our community.”

“Cheryl is a great asset to our team,” says Anne Koch, Co-Founder and General Manager. “She has infused The Encore with a spirit of community and unity that is vital to its overall well-being, ensuring its place in Dexter for years to come.”

This appointment marks a significant step forward as The Encore continues to solidify its reputation in the Great Lakes region as a premier destination for professional musical theatre.





