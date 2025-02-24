The Acting Company's TWO TRAINS RUNNING Is Coming To Wharton Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Acting Company's vibrant new production of August Wilson's Two Trains Running: is an exploration of community and identity during the civil rights movement.

From the legendary playwright behind Fences and The Piano Lesson, Two Trains Running takes audiences through ordinary lives in extraordinary times, exploring Black identity in the 1960s, celebrating the laughter, heart, and spirit that endure in the face of adversity. The Tony nominated production captures the joy and perseverance of an urban community navigating transformation demonstrating why Wilson remains one of America's essential voices.

Since its founding in 1972 with Juilliard's first Drama Division graduates, the company has launched the careers of renowned actors such as Patti LuPone, Kevin Kline, Jeffrey Wright, Rainn Wilson, and more. It has performed for over 4 million people worldwide, and has also won a Tony Award for Excellence in Theater.

Throughout their travels, The Acting Company remains committed to education and community outreach. Each year, its programs bring professional productions, in-school residencies, and workshops to underserved schools and disadvantaged communities each year.

Tickets are available at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

