Spotlight: IT'S ONLY LIFE at The Inspired Acting Company

The Inspired Acting Company is thrilled to announce its latest production, IT'S ONLY LIFE, a contemporary musical revue that delves into the intricacies of life, love, and the human experience. A powerful and uplifting musical about longing, fulfillment, loss, triumph and ultimately wisdom, It's Only LIfe, with music and lyrics by John Bucchino, is a collection of songs that explore various facets of life, from the joys and challenges of love, to the pursuit of dreams and the search for meaning. Directed by Jeff Thomakos. Music Direction by Daniel Bachelis. Cast includes: John DeMerell, Jordan Hayes-Devloo, Jennifer Horne, Natalie Rose Sevick and Antonio Vettraino.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $45 and $40 (under 30/over 65). Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

Under the artistic direction of Jeff Thomakos, The Inspired Acting Company is dedicated to delivering exceptional and thought-provoking theatrical productions that engage and inspire the community. It's Only Life is no exception, promising to be a highlight of the company's 2024 season. Audiences can expect an evening of powerful performances, beautiful music, and thought-provoking storytelling.

PURCHASE TICKETS: www.InspiredActing.org or call (24 863-9953.

