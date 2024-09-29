Spotlight: GODSPELL at FIM Elgood Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Flint Repertory Theatre opens the season with a splash! This bold new production, directed by producing artistic director Michael Lluberes, will be reimagined with actors performing in a pool of water. The original Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy® and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz, and it took the world by storm.

Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences. A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Comments