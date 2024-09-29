News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: GODSPELL at FIM Elgood Theatre

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents: Godspell

By: Sep. 29, 2024
Spotlight: GODSPELL at FIM Elgood Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Flint Repertory Theatre opens the season with a splash! This bold new production, directed by producing artistic director Michael Lluberes, will be reimagined with actors performing in a pool of water. The original Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy® and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz, and it took the world by storm.

LATEST NEWS

Barn Theatre Announces Star-Studded Fall Gala Fundraiser
Broadway Grand Rapids Introduces Enhanced Accessibility Technology at All Broadway Performances
The Ringwald Opens 18th Season With A Michigan Premiere THE GROWN-UPS
Spotlight: THE GOLDEN GIRLS at Fisher Theatre

Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences. A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos