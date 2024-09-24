STRANGERS ON A TRAIN Makes Michigan Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can chat with a stranger about anything. That’s what happens when Guy Haines and Charles Bruno meet on a train. They begin to open up about how dissatisfied they are with their lives. Eventually, Bruno suggests that they could get away with murder. He could kill Guy’s unfaithful wife and Guy could eliminate Bruno’s hated father. No one would know, because there’s no connection, they’re strangers.

The Michigan premiere Strangers On a Train by Craig Warner, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, runs October 9 through November 3, 2024, Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills.

“The classic Alfred Hitchcock movie is so popular,” said Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. “I’m excited for our audiences to see how we convey that foreboding and mystery on the stage. I think they’ll love it!”



Stephen Blackwell plays Charles Bruno and Ron Williams is Guy Haines. The remainder of the cast includes Julia Glander as Elsie Bruno, Ashley Wickett as Anne Faulkner, Tobin Hissong as Frank Myers, David Moan as Robert Treacher, and Chip DuFord as Arthur Gerard. Strangers On a Train is directed by Travis W. Walter, with scenic design by Brian Kessler, costume design by Liz Goodall, lighting design by Brian Debs, and sound design by Matthew R. Chase. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager.



Tickets range from $39 to $48 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing. Strangers On a Train is suggested for audience members in middle school and up.

