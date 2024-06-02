2024 Sutton Foster Award Winners Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gretchen Shope from H.H. Dow High School in Midland and Braeden Davis from Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo were named Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role at the 12th annual Sutton Foster Awards Showcase held at Wharton Center on Saturday, June 1. The award—named in honor of Michigan's own Broadway star, Sutton Foster—is a celebration of outstanding achievement in individual artistry, vocal, dance, and acting performance for two leads in a high school musical theatre production. Gretchen and Braeden were two of the 121 high school drama students from across Michigan to compete for the award.

Gretchen and Braeden will head to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards—otherwise known as the Jimmy Awards—on June 24, 2024, held this year at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.

The six other finalists chosen are Lyndsey Camp from Portland High School, Delayne Hengesbach from Grand Ledge High School, Callum Johnston from Churchill High School, Carly Koch from Portage Central High School, TJ McCarthy from Interlochen Arts Academy, and David Roden from Northville High School. All eight finalists, including the 2024 Outstanding Performers in a Leading Role, will each receive $1,000 cash.

Also honored this year are the two recipients of the Excellence in Musical Theatre Education Award: Hayden Keene (Costume Designer) and Chloe Park (Makeup Artist) from the Pioneer High School Theatre Guild. The award honors the educators' and the school's commitment to excellence in performing arts education.

For more information on Wharton Center's Sutton Foster Awards, visit www.whartoncenter.com.

Comments