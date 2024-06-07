Williamston Theatre Closes Out Season 17 With PREDICTOR Michigan Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, finishes off its 2023-2024 Season with the Michigan Premiere of Predictor by Jennifer Blackmer. Performances for this inspirational comedy begin Thursday, June 27 and run through Sunday, August 4. Tickets are available for purchase.

Predictor follows the real-life story of Margaret Crane who, in 1967, defied all odds and expectations to become the inventor of the first home pregnancy test. This energetic, heartfelt romp sets the historical record straight as we journey with this innovative inventor through the challenges she overcame. An inspirational comedy about the tenacity it takes to change the world. Contains mile mild mature language and content.

Predictor features newcomers to the Williamston Theatre stage Caitlin Cavannaugh, Kamara Miller Drane, Mona Eldahshoury and James Kuhl along with Tobin Hissong (The Safe House, The Cake), Chris Purchis (The Woman in Black, The Dead Guy) and Ryan Patrick Welsh (A Very Williamston Christmas). The Director of Predictor is Billicia Charnelle Hines. The production team includes Scenic Design by Thalia Pearce, Lighting Design by Shannon T. Schweitzer (Maytag Virgin, Alabaster), Costume Design by Mona Jahani (Be Here Now), Sound Design by Brian Cole (On the Market, The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1), Props Design/ Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (Maytag Virgin, Murder for Two: Holiday Edition), Projections Design by Jeromy Hopgood (Alabaster) and Intimacy Direction by Alexis Black (Bright Half Life, Alabaster). The Stage Manager is Adam Kruger (Murder for Two: Holiday Edition, Be Here Now).

Performances for Predictor run from June 27 through August 4 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Starting July 6 there will be 2:00PM performances added to the remaining Saturdays of the run. There will also be 2:00PM performances on the final two Wednesdays of the run, July 24 and July 31. The first four performances of Predictor, June 27-30, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, July 5 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for Predictor is Sunday, July 28 immediately following the 2:00PM performance. Please note there will not be a performance on Thursday, July 4.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, Jun 24. Remaining Preview tickets are now $22.00. Starting Friday, July 5 tickets for all performances will be $44. Senior citizens (65+) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets except PPreviews.

Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. We have added a $30 Under 30 ticket for patrons 30 or under (with valid ID). Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org.

There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Patrons are responsible for knowing and understanding all ticket polices which are available on our website (www.williamstontheatre.org/general-ticket-information).

Masks are not required but strongly recommended in our intimate theatre space. If patrons are experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance, they are asked to stay home and call the Box Office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

