Review: RAIN ON FIRE at Flint Repertory Theatre

Performances will run through October 1st

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Sarah Price, Karen Sheridan
(Photos by Mike Naddeo)

Rain on Fire begins with Marie when she comes home to plan her addicted mother Lorraine's funeral. "Rain" left a surprising final wish for Marie and her cousin Caleb, a meth user, to fulfill together.

Marie struggles with her anger and loss in a tense and often funny play that deals with the opioid crisis.

Sarah Price (Marie) leads the show with a completely genuine and authentic performance of the grieving daughter.

Price gives a complete performance ranging from her sarcastic comedic moments to her profoundly moving moments, including her heartfelt interpretation of her late mother's poem. Rain on Fire gives the audience a deep look into the current opioid epidemic.

This impactful show not only shows the repercussions for the victims of these drugs but also how deeply this crisis affects the families of those involved. Playwright Karen Saari really got to the heart of this issue.

I have been personally affiliated with this epidemic, and I can attest to this gut-wrenching feeling of seeing your family drawn into this addiction. Saari perfectly encapsulates this feeling of loss and helplessness.

I was utterly intrigued throughout the show and impressed with the performance of the entire cast. They had an easy chemistry that made them feel like a real family. 

Get tickets at Click Here

Performances will run through October 1st, with 8:00 pm performances on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and a 2:00 pm Maitenee on Thursday and Sunday Afternoons.




Emily Schenk is a wife and owner of a farm in Milford where she raises ducks, chickens, and her two dogs Daisy Rey and Scrumpy. She is a former thespian and current Broadway fanatic.

Recommended For You