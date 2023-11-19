Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE NEW COMEDY MUSICAL at Fisher Theatre

MRS. DOUBTFIRE runs at the Fisher Theatre till November 26.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

MRS. DOUBTFIRE stars beloved Broadway leading man Rob McClure, who drew critical raves, standing ovations, and a Tony Award nomination when he created Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody's favorite Scottish nanny). Rob McClure (formally in the Broadway cast of Beetlejuice) is a multifaceted actor ranging from a wide range of accents to superior dance moves. The scene where Mrs. Doubtfire steps in for a model and dances in a fashion show is hilarious.

Joining him is another Broadway favorite, renowned actress, and his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis, as Miranda Hillard. Maggie Lakis leads the show as a true matriarch of the family. Her stage presence is undeniable, and Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure's chemistry is cosmic.

A special shout out to Hair and wig Designer David Brian Brown for his fantastic work on the iconic Mrs. Doubtfire wig.

Performance times for MRS. DOUBTFIRE appearing November 14 – 26 at the Fisher Theatre located 3011 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI, are:

  • Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.
  • No performance on Thursday, November 23, in observance of Thanksgiving
  • Extra performance on Monday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m.




Recommended For You