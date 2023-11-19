Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE NEW COMEDY MUSICAL at Fisher Theatre

MRS. DOUBTFIRE runs at the Fisher Theatre till November 26.
MRS. DOUBTFIRE stars beloved Broadway leading man Rob McClure, who drew critical raves, standing ovations, and a Tony Award nomination when he created Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody's favorite Scottish nanny). Rob McClure (formally in the Broadway cast of Beetlejuice) is a multifaceted actor ranging from a wide range of accents to superior dance moves. The scene where Mrs. Doubtfire steps in for a model and dances in a fashion show is hilarious.
Joining him is another Broadway favorite, renowned actress, and his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis, as Miranda Hillard. Maggie Lakis leads the show as a true matriarch of the family. Her stage presence is undeniable, and Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure's chemistry is cosmic.
A special shout out to Hair and wig Designer David Brian Brown for his fantastic work on the iconic Mrs. Doubtfire wig.
Performance times for MRS. DOUBTFIRE appearing November 14 – 26 at the Fisher Theatre located 3011 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI, are:
