Review: GOLDEN GIRLS THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Royal Oak Music Theatre

The Golden Girls are back! Miami's sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2023 finds Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from her new, young sex-crazed stud. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends! There will be a 20-minute intermission. Presented by Murray & Peter.

Whether you are a fan of the cult classic award-winning TV show or have never seen an episode, Golden Girls: The Laugh’s Continue will have you cackling the whole performance. While this show is not a musical, one show-stopping number performed by Dorothy (Ryan Bernier) had this Michigan audience doing a standing ovation mid-show. Another stand-out performance comes from Blanche (Vince Kelley). Vince Kelley takes the art of drag to new heights with his portrayal of the promiscuous app creator. He takes a beloved character and makes her even more hilarious with his perfect comedic timing, well-placed improv, and tremendous cool confidence of this iconic southern belle. I would be remiss not to mention the incredible character work of Rose (Adam Graber) and the physical comedy of Stanley & Burt (Jason Bowen). Adam Graber, who recently starred in The Ringwald's You've Got Male, completely transforms into Rose for the performance. Not only is the costuming perfect for all characters, but Graber's accent would make anyone think that Betty White was actually in the room. He not only wholly commits to the tones and mannerisms of the character but also depicts the exact inflection, which is a challenging feat. Last but certainly not least, Sophia (Christoper Kamm) takes on the role of not just Sophia but also portraying an older woman with a short shuffling walk and poor posture that is the perfect compliment to the character’s ornery personality. The makeup was also very intricate and deserved a spotlight for not only the aging but the perfect depiction of the late 80s early 90s bold make-up looks. Golden Girls: The Laugh's Continue will have you traveling down the road and back again to see it multiple times. It is a call back to a classic and also a wonderful stand-alone play. To the cast and crew of Golden Girls: The Laugh’s Contine, thank you for being a fun night out!



For more information on the cast and future dates, go to https://goldengirlstour.com/cast/