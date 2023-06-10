Photos: First Look at Flint Repertory Theatre's RAGTIME

The production runs through June 25.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

Flint Repertory Theatre is presenting Ragtime through 25. Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical).

Check out production photos below!

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing and anything is possible. Ragtime will be an intimate, chamber-style telling of this 1998 Tony Award-winning musical for best book and best original score. Adapted from E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name, the musical brings the tension-filled streets of 20th century New York to life through the timeless stories of three Americans: a White female socialite, a determined Jewish immigrant artist, and a daring Black musician. Each story reveals the joys and perils of navigating social class, freedom, prejudice, hope and despair, helping patrons see the stories of today’s Americans in a new way.

The landmark musical is directed by producing artistic director Michael Lluberes (Flint Rep’s re-imagined The Fantasticks), with choreography by Cy Paolantonio and music direction by Cole P. Abod. The cast includes: David Aron Damane (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon) as Coalhouse Walker Jr.; Robyne Parrish as Mother; Ben Cherry (Broadway’s Indecent) as Tateh, and Elexis Morton (DCPA’s The Color Purple) as Sarah. Additional cast members include Noah Canales, Emi Fishman, Chris French, Joel Gelman, Bryana Hall, Zachary Keller, Commodore C. Primous III, Karen Sheridan, Ronald E. Spriggs, Cael Cech and Marigold Entrekin.

"We’re so excited to produce a bold new take on this quintessential American musical,” says Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. “The issues explored in Ragtime – from racial injustice to immigrant rights and women’s rights – couldn’t be more relevant to today. We’re thrilled to invite audiences to rediscover this epic musical in an intimate new way.”

The show features scenic design by Eli Sherlock, costume design by Matt Snellgrove, lighting design by Chelsie McPhilimy and sound design by Brenden Friedel. Stage managed by Ernie Fimbres.

Ragtime will be at the FIM Elgood Theatre and is sponsored by Charles Stewart Harding Foundation. Tickets are currently available at Click Here, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.

Ragtime Company

David Aron Damane and Elexis Morton

David Aron Damane and Company

David Aron Damane and Zachary Keller

David Aron Damane, Cael Cech, Elexis Morton

Ben Cherry and Marigold Entrekin

Noah Canales, Commodore C. Primous III, Elexis Morton, Bryana Hall, Zachary Keller, David Aron Damane, Ronald E. Spriggs

Emi Fishman and Company

Chris French and Company

Emi Fishman

David Aron Damane and Elexis Morton

Robyne Parrish




Recommended For You