Photos: First Look At The Sauk's STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Performances are October 13-23 at The Sauk Theatre.

Oct. 11, 2022  

For Ron Boyle, director of The Sauk's upcoming production of "Steel Magnolias," the show is a labor of love.

"The movie is one that I have watched over and over," Boyle said. "It is very relatable. It is about how a community of individuals band together."

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, La., where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a "good ole boy."

"Truvy's is a place where we can find solace, comfort, support and love," Boyle said. "Many of us know a gathering place similar to Truvy's."

The Sauk cast consists entirely of Sauk veterans. Meaghan Bryant plays Truvy with Tiffany Thatcher as Annelle, Traci Jo Hubbard as Clairee, Erin Brzozowski as Shelby, Mari Nuñez as M'Lynn and Anne Conners as Ouiser. Boyle directs with Chris Dube as co-director. Michele Harmon is stage manager. The design team consists of Boyle (set, costumes), Lilly Macie (lighting), MJ Dulmage (sound) and Deb Smith (properties). The crew consists of Esther Yokell, Aaron Guest, Alex Guest and Diane Langan.

Performances are October 13-15 and 20-22 at 8 p.m. with matinees at 3 p.m. on October 16 and 23. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville, Mich. All tickets are $8-$13. The October 13 performance is a Pay What You Can preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. All senior tickets to the October 20 performance are $5. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.

"I hope the audience loves the characters in this production," Boyle added. "They are all pretty special."

"Steel Magnolias" is sponsored by Olivia's Chop House and Saucy Dog's Barbecue. The 2022 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 99.5 FM.

The cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Tiffany Thatcher, Mari Nunez

Meaghan Bryant, Erin Brzozowski, Traci Jo Hubbard, Mari Nunez

Meaghan Bryant, Erin Brzozowski, Traci Jo Hubbard, Mari Nunez, Tiffany Thatcher

The cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS.

Mari Nunez, Anne Conners


