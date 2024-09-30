Photos: First Look At Flint Repertory Theatre's GODSPELL IN A POOL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Flint Repertory Theatre is presenting GODSPELL IN A POOL September 27 – October 20, at FIM Elgood Theatre. The trailblazing musical features music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. The show is directed by producing artistic director Michael Lluberes (New LGBTQ+ version of The Fantasticks), choreographed by Cy Paolantonio and features music direction by Christopher D. Littlefield.

GODSPELL opens the season with a splash! This bold new production, helmed by visionary director Michael Lluberes, will be reimagined with actors performing in a pool of water. The original Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy® and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and it took the world by storm. Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences. A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

The cast includes Chanelle Beach, Shayna Blass, Jason Briggs, James Cech, Gia Mae Chessa, Sabrina Dahlgren, Travis Darghali, Bryana Hall, Enrique Miguel and Kyle Patrick (Kokandy’s American Psycho the Musical) as Jesus.

“We couldn’t be more excited to produce GODSPELL in a pool!” says Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. “This show is pure joy, an exuberant celebration of community and storytelling. It’s a favorite of so many musical theatre lovers and we can’t wait to present it in this fresh new way. What could be more fun than experiencing these amazing performers swimming, splashing and singing this incredible score in a pool of water?”

The musical features scenic design by A.J. Guban, costume design by Brandon R. McWilliams, lighting design by Chelsie McPhilimy and sound design by Justin Schmitz, and is stage managed by Ernie Fimbres and Melissa A. Nathan

GODSPELL will be performed at FIM Elgood Theatre. Tickets are currently available at https://thefim.org/event/godspell/ at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333

Comments