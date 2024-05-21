OKLAHOMA! Comes to the Encore Musical Theatre Company in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of the timeless musical classic, Oklahoma! by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein. The production is set to take to The Maas Stage June 6-30, 2024.

This production promises to be a unique experience, as the 14 piece orchestra, conducted by R. MacKenzie Lewis, takes center stage, immersing the audience in the rich and vibrant score of one of Broadway's most beloved musicals.

Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore and the visionary behind this production shares his excitement about the innovative approach: "Having the orchestra on stage brings a dynamic energy to the performance, creating a seamless blend of music and storytelling. It's a special opportunity for our audience to witness the incredible talent of our musicians first-hand."

Adding to the excitement, this production features a talented ensemble cast, including 14 students from the University of Michigan School of Music Theatre and Dance. These emerging stars, many of whom are singing and dancing in the ensemble while understudying lead roles, bring a fresh and invigorating energy to The Encore's stage.

Among the standout U-M student performers are rising senior Jason Koch, who takes on the iconic role of "Curly", alongside the charming Maddie Dick as "Ado Annie", and the charismatic Anderson Zoll as "Will Parker". Their talent and dedication promise to breathe new life into these beloved characters, making this production of "Oklahoma!" a must-see event.

Starring as "Laurey" is Aurora Penepacker (Encore's Once on This Island), joined by Encore favorites David Moan as "Judd Fry", Keith Kalinowski as "Andrew Carnes", and Cody Dent as "Ali Hakim". Making her Encore debut is Michigan staple Julia Glander as "Aunt Eller".

Rounding out the cast are Elle Michaels, Terrence Bennett, Nova Brown, Ethan Hoefer, Tsumari Patterson, Brady Ryan Phillips, Kate Player, Natasha Rodriguez, Drey'Von Simmons, Aquila Sol, Samuel Sommer, Ella Thomas-Montgomery, Nicola Troschinetz, Shaun White, and Abby Widlak.

The set design is by Shane Cinal, lighting design by Joseph R. Walls and Ethan Hoffman, costume design by Marilee Dechart, sound design by Chris Goosman, props design by Anne Donevan. The production is directed by Daniel Cooney, with choreography by Amy West. Alexander Kunitz serves as Production Stage Manager.

This production of "Oklahoma!" is made possible through the generous support of New York producer Judith Manocherian, LLC, who is a lead producer on The Encore's Season 16 world premiere of New World Comin'.

Don't miss your chance to experience the golden age classic, Oklahoma!. Tickets are selling quickly, so book yours today and join The Encore for an unforgettable production.

