DRACULA: A Comedy Of Terrors Comes to the Ringwald in June

Fresh from its New York run, Ferndale's The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations is excited to present the Michigan premiere of Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen's Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, running from June 7 to July 1, 2024.

Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker's legendary vampire tale and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and a dash of Charles Busch? That's just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud, 90-minute, gender-bending romp. When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed female vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the dangerous and sexy Count Dracula abounds with clever wordplay and quick-change antics. Five actors play over a dozen roles in this bloodcurdlingly hilarious send-up of the literary classic.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck and features a cast of Ringwald favorites: Joe Bailey, Melissa Beckwith, Miles Bond, Garett Michael Harris, and Rashna “Rashi” Sarwar.

Set design is by Jake Turner, lighting design is by Mike Meskill, props are by Katy Schoetzow, and costumes are by Rachael Parrott. Foster Johns is on board as Dialect Coach with Rachael Rose as Assistant Dialect Coach and Winn Kline assits the director.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors plays from June 7 thru July 1 and tickets are $25 for performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and $15 on Mondays. Please note there is no performance on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. The Ringwald is now cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

