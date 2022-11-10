Marie Osmond Announces 2022 Christmas Tour Dates

Entertainment icon Marie Osmond is spreading holiday cheer across the country on her 2022 Christmas Tour. Tickets for the tour, which kicks off Nov. 26 and wraps Dec. 22, are available now here.

From Andy Williams to Osmond Family to Donny and Marie to USO Christmas shows with Bob Hope, audiences have enjoyed Osmond's festive performances for many holiday seasons. She has also starred in three Lifetime Christmas movies "The Road Home for Christmas" (2019), "The Christmas Edition" (2020) and most recently "A Fiancé For Christmas" (2021).

Accompanied by local orchestras, Osmond will perform holiday classics, hits from her legendary career and new songs off her 2021 album, Unexpected, which covers a multitude of styles from opera to Broadway to timeless classics. The follow-up to Osmond's Top 10 Billboard album, Music is Medicine, Unexpected debuted at No. 1 and spent 24 weeks in the Top 10, having re-entered and re-entered the Billboard charts.

Osmond has spent over six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. Her debut single "Paper Roses" reached the No. 1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty, but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. Osmond also co-founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over 8 billion dollars for children to date.

Marie Osmond 2022 CHRISTMAS TOUR DATES

Nov. 26 Silver Creek Event Center - New Buffalo, Mich.

Dec. 1 Centre In The Square - Kitchener, Ont.

Dec. 2 The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, Ont.

Dec. 3 Casino Rama Resort - Orillia, Ont.

Dec. 7 The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, Conn.

Dec. 8 Edward W Powers Auditorium - Youngstown, Ohio

Dec. 9 Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, Ill.

Dec. 10 The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts - Carmel, Ind.

Dec. 13 The Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center - Brookings, S.D.

Dec. 15 Grand Casino Mille Lacs - Onamia, Minn.

Dec. 16 North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, Wis.

Dec. 17 Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts - Sheboygan, Wis.

Dec. 20 Heinz Hall For the Performing Arts - Pittsburgh, Pa.

Dec. 22 Providence Performing Arts Center - Providence, R.I.