Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marie Osmond Announces 2022 Christmas Tour Dates

Marie Osmond Announces 2022 Christmas Tour Dates

Tickets for the tour, which kicks off Nov. 26 and wraps Dec. 22, are available now.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Entertainment icon Marie Osmond is spreading holiday cheer across the country on her 2022 Christmas Tour. Tickets for the tour, which kicks off Nov. 26 and wraps Dec. 22, are available now here.

From Andy Williams to Osmond Family to Donny and Marie to USO Christmas shows with Bob Hope, audiences have enjoyed Osmond's festive performances for many holiday seasons. She has also starred in three Lifetime Christmas movies "The Road Home for Christmas" (2019), "The Christmas Edition" (2020) and most recently "A Fiancé For Christmas" (2021).

Accompanied by local orchestras, Osmond will perform holiday classics, hits from her legendary career and new songs off her 2021 album, Unexpected, which covers a multitude of styles from opera to Broadway to timeless classics. The follow-up to Osmond's Top 10 Billboard album, Music is Medicine, Unexpected debuted at No. 1 and spent 24 weeks in the Top 10, having re-entered and re-entered the Billboard charts.

Osmond has spent over six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. Her debut single "Paper Roses" reached the No. 1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty, but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. Osmond also co-founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over 8 billion dollars for children to date.

Marie Osmond 2022 CHRISTMAS TOUR DATES

Nov. 26 Silver Creek Event Center - New Buffalo, Mich.
Dec. 1 Centre In The Square - Kitchener, Ont.
Dec. 2 The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, Ont.
Dec. 3 Casino Rama Resort - Orillia, Ont.
Dec. 7 The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, Conn.
Dec. 8 Edward W Powers Auditorium - Youngstown, Ohio
Dec. 9 Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, Ill.
Dec. 10 The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts - Carmel, Ind.
Dec. 13 The Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center - Brookings, S.D.
Dec. 15 Grand Casino Mille Lacs - Onamia, Minn.
Dec. 16 North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, Wis.
Dec. 17 Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts - Sheboygan, Wis.
Dec. 20 Heinz Hall For the Performing Arts - Pittsburgh, Pa.
Dec. 22 Providence Performing Arts Center - Providence, R.I.



Sauk Announces the Cast of THE NUTCRACKER Photo
Sauk Announces the Cast of THE NUTCRACKER
'The Nutcracker,' a play adaptation of the famous ballet will jump to life on stage at The Sauk, Hillsdale County's Community Theatre, for eight performances, December 1-11.
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes To The Fisher Theatre, March 14 - 19 Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes To The Fisher Theatre, March 14 - 19
The National Tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, will play a strictly limited 1-week engagement on March 14 – 19, 2023 at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes To The Fisher Theatre, February 14 - 26, 2023 Photo
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes To The Fisher Theatre, February 14 - 26, 2023
Broadway In Detroit announced today that individual tickets for the Detroit premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m.
A VERY WILLIAMSTON CHRISTMAS Comes to Williamston Theatre This Month Photo
A VERY WILLIAMSTON CHRISTMAS Comes to Williamston Theatre This Month
Mid-Michigan’s award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, is celebrating the holiday season with the World Premiere of A Very Williamston Christmas by Robert Hawlmark.

From This Author - Michael Major


Mike Ryan Makes Grand Ole Opry DebutMike Ryan Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
November 9, 2022

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Mike Ryan made his Opry debut last night fulfilling a major career milestone. Surrounded by members of his family and closest friends, Mike took the Opry stage and performed two of his previously released songs 'Dear Country Music' and 'Damn Good Goodbye.”
Raging Fyah and Josie Wales to Release 'One Day Soon'Raging Fyah and Josie Wales to Release 'One Day Soon'
November 9, 2022

Sharing the feelings of a man in love, “One Day Soon” weaves together the vision a man has for his love interest, giving reassurance that a life together is the way forward.  The groups latest single is a refreshing love song that blends the sounds of contemporary modern reggae with the legendary toasting vocals of the veteran Josey Wales.
Tank and the Bangas Team Up With Earthgang for 'Communion in My Cup' RemixTank and the Bangas Team Up With Earthgang for 'Communion in My Cup' Remix
November 9, 2022

Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas team up with acclaimed hip-hop duo EARTHGANG for a remix of their track, “Communion In My Cup.” In addition, the band continues to take their lauded live show on the road this year, including a residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club.
Leyla Blue Releases New Single 'Jane Doe'Leyla Blue Releases New Single 'Jane Doe'
November 9, 2022

A collaboration with multi-instrumentalist phenom, MAIKA and Joe Kirkland (Blackbear, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5), “Jane Doe” is the first of three singles to be released in the next five months leading to a full length project. In addition, Blue has a headlining run routed for March 2023 with supporting slots being confirmed for Summer 2023.
Benjamin Dakota Rogers Announces New Album 'Paint Horse'Benjamin Dakota Rogers Announces New Album 'Paint Horse'
November 9, 2022

Rogers’ unvarnished sound began receiving attention on TikTok earlier this year where acoustic videos of songs from the upcoming album, 'John Came Home' and 'Blackjack County Chain,' have amassed well over 12 million views. He has also shared a new single from the 13-track set, “Arlo,” which is available to stream on all platforms.