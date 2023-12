Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Michigan Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jodi Hissong - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 13%

Hannah Sullivan - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 7%

Dennis Dizon - GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Sara Sherman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Nicholas Gray - PIPPIN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

Ashley Spitzner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theatre 4%

Jenny Meeks - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

Melissa Sparks - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Dom Glover - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Kris Allemang-Stahl - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

N’Jeri Nicholson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 3%

N'Jeri Nicholson - BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

N'Jeri Nicholson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stargecrafters Youth Theatre 2%

Janeen Bodary - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Valerie Mould - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Lily Gechter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Emily Smith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 2%

Nina Groll - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Alyssa Rae Thomas - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Cy Paolantonio - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

Shonn Wiley - JERSEY BOYS - The Croswell Opera House 1%

Emma Garber - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

Duane Lee Holland Jr. - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 1%

Mark McCleese - A CHORUS LINE - Nicely Theatre Group 1%

Danielle Di Nardo - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily 'EmC' Cipriano - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 9%

Alex Szczotka - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 8%

Pamela Krage - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 7%

Trinity Bird - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 6%

Tristian Laney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 5%

Bonnie Pitsch - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theatre 5%

Elaine Kaufman - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Emily Steiger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 4%

Leah Cooley - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Matt Snellgrove - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 3%

Elaine Kaufman - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Nancy Koppin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Erin Truesdell & Trey Ellett - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Marc Vital - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Kennedy Danner - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Lori Gaedtke - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Rebecca Hamill - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Michael Amaloot - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

Kelly Petrie and Sara Schoch - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Kelly Muschiana - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Michael Gravame - INTO THE WOODS - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Allison Lutz - SONGS IN THE KEY OF STEVIE WONDER - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids/BAM TALENT 1%

Norma Polk - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Dio 1%

Lori Allmon Gaedke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 1%

Kelly Lucas - BLITHE SPIRIT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%



Best Dance Production

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 23%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 11%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Stagecrafters 8%

NEWSIES - TECUMSEH YOUTH THEATRE 8%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Evalino Productions 7%

THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 7%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 6%

JERSEY BOYS - The Croswell Opera House 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 5%

BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 5%

CATS - Starlight Theater 4%

KINKY BOOTS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Inspire Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin Pifer - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 7%

T Eric Hart - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Marcus Chapman - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 6%

Trinity Bird & Kristi Gautsche - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 5%

Mike Artis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Ryan Aman - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 3%

Kyle Los - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Doug Gaertner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 3%

Julie Evans - NUNSENSE II - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Marc Walentowicz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Chad Tallon - GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Michael Lluberes - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

Jenny Trout - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Shannon Hill - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Robert Martin - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Nancy Valentini - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Kathy Mulay - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Debra Calabrese - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

John Sartor - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Deanna Daly - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

Jack Doyle - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Elena Ochoa - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 2%

Trey Ellett - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Catie Davis - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 2%

Marissa Harrington - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anthony J. Hamilton - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 8%

Caitlin Hart - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 7%

Brenda Sparks - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 7%

Jen Letherer - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Trinity Bird - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 6%

Eirann Betka-Pope - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 4%

Sydnee Corbin - OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Playere 4%

Katherine Harte-DeCoux - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Bonnie Holmes Phair - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Kathy Mulay - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Charles Burr - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Emilie Florkowski - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 3%

Sarah Gray - ROUNDING THIRD - The Sauk 2%

John Sartor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 2%

Quincy Thomas - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Caitlin Hart - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Jay Kaplan - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Josie Stec - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Southgate Community Players 2%

Fred Sebulske and Kyle Los - PETTY CRIMES - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Sarah Hawkins Rusk - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Joe Bailey - THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 2%

Rebekah Graham - TWELFTH NIGHT - Uncovered Theatre Company 2%

Cristina Pellerano - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Mary Redmon - CLYBOURNE PARK - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%

Olyvia O'Donnell - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 9%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theatre 4%

BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

PIPPIN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 2%

RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 2%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 2%

AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 1%

SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 1%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Evalino Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel & Crosby Slupe - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 10%

Delaney McKenzie - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Josh King - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 7%

Will Daguanno - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%

Ryan Aman - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 5%

Angela Forant - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 4%

Jamie Gresens / Tyler Evans - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 4%

Matthew Weber - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 4%

Jason Frink - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Trey Ewart - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Trinity Bird - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 3%

Chelsie McPhilimy - RAGTIME - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Laurel Conrad - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Lanny Potts - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Jack Tabor - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Jack Doyle - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Jack Tabor - SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Wendy Hardy - THE PRODUCERS - Inspire Theatre 2%

Joseph Walls - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 2%

Kristina Kamm Mardlin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Jack Tabor - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 1%

Jake De Groot - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 1%

Jamie Gresens - GREASE - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 1%

Paul Dorset - KINKY BOOTS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%

Cory Kalkowski - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Todd Schreiber - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 7%

Virginia Stewart - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 7%

Lori Hatfield - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Kristi Gautsche - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 5%

Matty Owen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 4%

Emily Peterson - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 4%

Anastasia AMber Hughson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

Meagan Kruczynski - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

Cindy Garn - NUNSENSE II - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 4%

Brendan Lockhart - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

Alex Hamel - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Lori Hatfield - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Matt Kush - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

Lori Hatfield - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

MANDY KRUSE - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Douglas Gaertner - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Richard J. Alder, Jr. - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Brandon Garcia Waldenmayer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Cole P. Abod - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

Matt Horn - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Stagecrafters 2%

Sarah Altenburg - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Josh Moore - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Leah Fox - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Steve Woznicki - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 10%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 6%

CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 2%

HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

42ND STREET - The Encore Musical Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT - Farmers Alley Theatre 16%

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 10%

PETTY CRIMES - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 9%

THE HORROR OF FRANKENSTEIN AND DRACULA - Motor City Youth Theatre 8%

PICKLEBALL BY JEFF DANIELS - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 8%

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 7%

SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 5%

SONGS IN THE KEY OF STEVIE WONDER - BAM TALENT 5%

PLAYHOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL - St. Dunstan's Theatre 4%

RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 4%

BLOOD MOON - Bug Pit Collaborative Arts 3%

GAME, SET, MATCH - Tipping Point Theatre 3%

A VEGETABLE PARABLE - Monster Box Theatre 3%

BACK IN HERE - Motor City Youth Theatre 3%

SPLATTERED! - Theatre NOVA 3%

ARABIC TO ENGLISH - Theatre NOVA 2%

ALABASTER - Williamston Theatre 2%

TEMPORARY - Hope RepertoryTheatre 2%

BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY - BAM TALENT 1%

IN COMMON BY QUINN D. ELI - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Woollcott - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Jarrod Alexander - JEKYLL & HYDE - Croswell Opera House 6%

Brett Gowen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Jack Ford-Teich - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

Casey Van Dyke - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 3%

Emily Diener - SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Emma Dunlop - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 3%

Brenda Sparks - NUNSENSE 2: THE SEQUEL - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Brandon Ruiter - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

Bella Ziegler - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Gianna Green - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 2%

Aubrey McCurdy - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

TJ Clark - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Collin Moore - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Steve Brubaker - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theatre 2%

Lyndsie Kerr - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

Dustin Morton - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Kyle Harwood - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Riley Barbee - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 1%

Ash Moran - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 1%

Trevor Wagler - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 1%

Kaela Green - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

Rachel Schoenecker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Opera House 1%

Abigail Patterson - ALL SHOOK UP - RWB Theatre Company 1%

Stephanie Burdick - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Stefani Bishop - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Rachel Schoenecker - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Katherine Searcy - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

CHRIS STACK - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Adrianna Howard - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Julie Ballantyne Brown - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Kevin McCasland - THE CREATION OF THE WORLD AND OTHER BUSINESS - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Dez Walker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Henry Beier - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 2%

Molly Humphries - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Josie Stec - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 2%

David Noyes - EXIT STRATEGY - Faceoff Theatre 2%

Isabella Kroczaleski - OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Players 2%

Diane Wasnak - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Meghan Bryant - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Sauk 2%

Michael Krebill - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 2%

Emily Gifford - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Annelise Dickinson - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Sarah Price - 'RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 2%

Nick Marinello - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Wallace Bridges - A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

Mike Smolinski - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Shayne Beasley-Young - CLUE - Inspire Theatre 1%

Rachel Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Aaron Bell - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 1%



Best Play

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 8%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 7%

INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 7%

MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 5%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 5%

WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

A VEGETABLE PARABLE - Monster Box Theatre 3%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 2%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Players 2%

RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 2%

CLUE - Inspire Theatre 2%

HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Southgate Community Players 2%

HUMAN ERROR BY ERIC PFEFFINGER - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 1%

BLOOD MOON - Bug Pit Collaborative Arts 1%

LEND ME A TENOR - Birmingham Village Players 1%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in Detroit 1%

LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Opera House 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Kyhn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Alex Britton - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 9%

Joella Hendrickson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 6%

Dawn Reitano - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Center Stage Theatre 6%

Jeff Jantz - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 5%

Drew Hall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 4%

Jim Steele - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Fred Ogger - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Lexa Walker - GREASE - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 4%

Kyle Los - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Eli Sherlock - RAGTIME - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Thomas Rhoades - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Sam Snow - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Christian Poquette - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Thomas Rhoades - SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Jack Doyle & Michael Hall - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Kathy Mulay - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

David Kyhn - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Amanda Williams - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Kyle Bailey, Darius Colquitt - AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 2%

Don and Tracy Bischoff - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Jennifer Pan - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Asia Hicks - THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 1%

Len Fisher - CLUE - inspire Theatre 1%

George Eric Perry - THE GREAT LEAP - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Daguanno - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 10%

Tim Ambrose - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Sauk 8%

Kevin Stephison - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 6%

Thorin Byrd - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 6%

Luis Guzman Galdos - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 6%

Kyle Los - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

Vaughn Louks - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 5%

Les Batts - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Tony Mitchell - THE GREAT LEAP - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Nick Colucci - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 3%

Chris GOOSMAN - 42ND STREET - The Encore Musical Theatre 3%

Eric Brunk - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

Carter Furland - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Darius Colquitt - AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 3%

Vaughn Louks - HORIZON PERFORMING ARTS - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Jessica Glynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 3%

Jacob Myny - ROCK OF AGES - Hope RepertoryTheatre 3%

Luis Guzman Galdos - GREASE - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Troy Ziegler - SEUSSICAL - Lakeland Players 2%

Robert W. Hubbard - PICKLEBALL - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

Brian Groth - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Eric Vreeland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Chris Goosman - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Encore Musical Theatre 2%

Kennikki Jones-Jones - MLIMA’S TALE - Theatre NOVA 1%

Luis Antonio Guzman Galdos - NUNSENSE II - Tibbits Opera House 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophia Bernard - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Dylan Hart - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%

Morgan Francis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 5%

Ally Szymanski - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Jacob Miller - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Christopher Schram - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 3%

Freda Monroe - FIREBRINGER - RPG Entertainment 3%

Atis Kleinbergs - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Brenda Sparks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Stephen Huseby - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

Ashley Fox - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Nate Reynolds - SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Julia Hoffert - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Hannah DeBoer - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

Ken Holda - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Delaney Becker - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Kenyada Davis - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Nick Cupelli - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 1%

Allison Tousley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 1%

Anastasia Hughson - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 1%

Mohamad Mohammad - BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 1%

Autumn Paul - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 1%

Aidan Carolin - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - RWB Theatre Company 1%

Karen Sheridan - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 1%

Elliott Dilley - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brenda Sparks - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 7%

Marissa Harrington - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 6%

Tiffany Thatcher - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 5%

Avery Kenyatta - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Zoe McComas - THE HORROR OF FRANKENSTEIN AND DRACULA - Motor City Youth Theatre 3%

Karen Sheridan - 'RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 3%

Zack Conrad - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Lilleigh Christopher - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Ming Wu - THE GREAT LEAP - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Kori Bielaniec - THE GAME'S AFOOT, OR: HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Noah Lee - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 2%

Wyatt Woodside - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Steve Madar - AMERICAN SON - BAM Talent 2%

Matthew Ripper - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Jason J Flannery - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Dylan Collier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 2%

Ben Feliciano - LEND ME A TENOR - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Bryanna Lee - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Paige Trionfi - ADVENTURE - Starlight Theater 2%

Dez Walker - IN COMMON - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

Marie Muhammad - MLIMA'S TALE - Theatre NOVA 2%

Kevin Fitzhenry - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Kyle Los - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Willam Gerring - AMERICAN SON - BAM Talent 1%

Anne Conners - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 14%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Croswell Opera House 13%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 11%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION - Players Guild of Dearborn 8%

PINOCCHIO - The Sauk 7%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 4%

WILLY WONKA JR. - St. Dunstan's Theare 3%

FROZEN - Starlight Theater 3%

BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY - BAM TALENT 3%

CATS - Starlight Theater 2%

JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Starlight Theater 2%

BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - Hope RepertoryTheatre 2%

ALADDIN'S LUCK - Tibbits Opera House 1%

SEUSSICAL - Bloomfield Players 1%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 1%

AMARUQ’S JOURNEY - Spinning Dot 1%

THREE LITTLE BIRDS - Hope RepertoryTheatre 1%