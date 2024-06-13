Kurtis Conner Comes to the Fisher Theatre in September

The performance is on Sunday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m.
Kurtis Conner announced his biggest project yet - The Goodfellow World Tour with shows across North America this year. A sell-out performer, podcaster, and global YouTube sensation, Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to the stage. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-date tour will conclude at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre Sunday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14.
After studying comedy writing and performance in Toronto, Conner quickly found an audience on Vine, later migrating to YouTube and growing that audience to over 5 million subscribers worldwide. 2023 was a banner year for Conner; he was named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch, partnered with Just For Laughs as a featured artist, and sold out theaters across Australia and New Zealand. Conner isn’t missing a beat in 2024, embarking on his largest tour yet in theaters across the globe. Outside of touring stand up, Conner’s videos regularly hit the top ten trending page on YouTube, and he hosts the Very Really Good Podcast.
