Kayla Engeman Headlines Detroit Women of Comedy Festival With Solo Musical Revue I NEED A HERO

The performance will be held on May 18th at 9pm.

By: May. 11, 2024
"How do girls hold in their pee pee if it's one big hole?' - just one of the many questions Kayla Engeman recollects in the 'Things My Guy Friends Said To Me' musical number of I Need a Hero, headlining the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival at Planet Ant, May 18th at 9pm.

I Need A Hero is a multi-media, dance filled, one-woman musical comedy illustrating Kayla's dire need to be rescued from the world and all the patriarchal b*llshit within it. The show progresses through a list of trivial and serious grievances including grief, anxiety, death, dating, family, friendship, childhood dreams, and trauma. Prepare to laugh and cry interchangeably.

I Need a Hero has been featured at festivals Off-Broadway (United Solo), off-off-broadway (Estrogenius), in Denver (Denver Fringe Festival), Milwaukee (Milwaukee Comedy Festival), and has upcoming performances at Hollywood Fringe Festival (June 8, 15,1 16).

Tickets available at the button below.




