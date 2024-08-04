Interview: Joey Albright Says GEARHEADS: THE MUSICAL at Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre is a Fun, Soulful Story

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Image courtesy of Alan Canning

It’s not super often that a wholly original musical makes its world debut in Michigan. GEARHEADS: The Musical, written by University of Michigan (and Michigan Marching Band) alumnus Dave Nettleman, is being showcased at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theater in Ann Arbor from August 10-11th. As the original score of GEARHEADS has been professionally orchestrated, a 20-piece orchestra will accompany the 18-person cast.

BroadwayWorld Michigan had the pleasure of speaking with GEARHEADS director Joey Albright ahead of the premiere. Read our interview below!

BroadwayWorld Michigan: Can you give BroadwayWorld Michigan readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career?

Joey Albright: I started in this business as an actor. I still consider myself an actor first even though I've done a lot more directing as of late. I went to The Ohio State University (Go Bucks!) and earned a BFA in acting. From there, I worked in Florida for the Vinnette Carroll Repertory Theatre. I came home to Michigan and caught on at The Purple Rose Theatre where I earned my Equity card. I have worked at most of the Southeastern Michigan theatres as an actor and director. I also work with young artists through The Corner Health Center's Theatre Troupe in Ypsilanti and Interact Entertainment Youth Theatre in Bloomfield Hills.

Can you briefly describe the story of GEARHEADS?

GEARHEADS is about a group of guys who work in an auto mechanic shop and the women who (mostly) love them. On the Saturday the play takes place, an outsider comes into the shop looking for one of the mechanics, a loner named Jeff. From there, we learn about all the mechanics, including Gus, who is the youngest of the group and looking for his place to fit in. It's a story about belonging that comes from the mind of Dave Nettleman who created and is producing the show.

What would you say is the main takeaway of GEARHEADS? In other words, what will audiences come out of the theatre thinking about?

I hope audiences will walk away happy and thankful for the places they have in this world where they belong. We all have those people we can be our true selves around. I hope audience members will think about and reach out to their people after seeing our show.

What made you particularly keen to direct GEARHEADS?

I wanted the challenge of directing a big musical [and] I love working with Debbie Tedrick, our Music Director. On top of that, I have had the privilege of directing world premieres before but never a musical, so I wanted to see what that was like.

What has been the most rewarding aspect about helping to develop this debut production of an original musical?

I'd say one of the most rewarding experiences of this project has been working with the cast. They are full of energy and a lot of fun to direct. I have also garnered a real appreciation for the musicians all around me. I respect the work they put into their craft and the discipline it takes to do so.

Is there a specific number that you particularly enjoy watching?

I really enjoy all of the songs, but a couple of favorites are “Saturday Feeling,” “Nothing To Lose” and “What's In It For Me?”.

Is there anything else you would like readers to know about (regarding yourself, the production, etc.)?

This show is going to be a lot of fun to watch. We only run the one weekend, so I hope people will get tickets right away. Dave has put his heart into this story and it's refreshing to work on something that is not only fun but has a kindness and a soul to it that is missing in entertainment sometimes.

GEARHEADS: The Musical runs at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre in Ann Arbor from August 10th to 11th. For more information and tickets to the show, visit mutotix.umich.edu/5065/5072.

To learn more about GEARHEADS: The Musical, visit its website at gearheadsthemusical.com.

