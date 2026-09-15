HELL'S KITCHEN to Launch $30 Educator/Student Rush Tickets in Grand Rapids
Find out how to get discounted tickets to Hell's Kitchen.
Broadway Grand Rapids will offer $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Rush tickets may be purchased in person an hour before the show at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from September 15-20, 2026.
HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook) and features choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys.
Your journey begins with Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you’ll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.
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