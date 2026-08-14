SIX National Tour Tickets Now on Sale at Broadway Grand Rapids

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Broadway Grand Rapids has revealed that tickets for the Tony Award-Winning Six by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are currently on sale for eight performances at DeVos Performance Hall from January 12 - 17.

Tickets can be purchased at grandrapids.broadway.com, in person at the Broadway Grand Rapids office located at 122 Lyon St NW or by calling 616-235-6285 (Mon – Fri, 11AM – 4:30PM). There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Six, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing Six when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. Six went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. Six is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. Six earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

The Boleyn Tour of Six launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout North America. Tour dates have been announced through Summer 2026. Six is also currently playing on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City, at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland and Europe.



Photo Credit: Joan Marcus.

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