Grosse Pointe Theatre's Ten-Minute Play Festival Opens This Week

Grosse Pointe Theatre will present its 11th annual Take Ten: Ten-Minute Play Festival Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at Christ Church Grosse Pointe, 61 Grosse Pointe Blvd, in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.

This year, there were 375 play submissions received from across the globe. The top ten short plays, selected by independent judges, will be performed. Join Grosse Pointe Theatre for this creative and entertaining theatre experience. (Appropriate for adult audiences.)

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at gpt.org/playfest, by calling 313-881-4004, or at the door.

