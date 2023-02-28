Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

Feb. 28, 2023  
FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the 2023-2024 season. BGR will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with an incredible show lineup which includes the Michigan premieres of Broadway's most Tony Award-winning new show of the season MJ and the musical comedy revival of Funny Girl. Audiences will also experience the magic of Disney's Aladdin, the electrifying TINA- The Tina Turner Musical, and the critically acclaimed new play, Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird. Rounding out the anniversary season, patrons will have the option to add the ever-popular Les Misérables and Wicked.

More than 700 people filled DeVos Performance Hall for the exciting season reveal event held on Monday, February 27, 2023. The event was co-hosted by Broadway Grand Rapids President & CEO, Meghan Distel and Broadway Across America President of Marketing, Bob Bucci. The event included performances from Aladdin and Wicked. "We are thrilled to celebrate our 35th anniversary season with such a stellar line-up" said Meghan Distel of BGR, "From MJ to Aladdin, the season is diverse, wildly entertaining, and truly offers something for everyone. It's the very best of Broadway, adds vibrancy to our city, and keeps Grand Rapids on the map as a cultural destination."

The Broadway Grand Rapids five-show 35th Anniversary Season package includes:

  • FUNNY GIRL- September 19-24, 2023
  • TINA- The Tina Turner Musical- November 7-12, 2023
  • Disney's ALADDIN- January 16-21, 2024
  • TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- April 23-28, 2024
  • MJ- July 9-14, 2024

Add to Package:

  • LES MISÉRABLES - March 5-10, 2024
  • WICKED- May 15-June 2, 2024
    • Week 1: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 1p & 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
    • Week 2 & Week 3: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1p & 6:30 p.m.

NOTE: Performance schedule for all shows except Wicked are as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1p and 6:30 p.m.

Five-show season packages which include Funny Girl, TINA-The Tina Turner Musical, Disney's Aladdin, To Kill A Mockingbird, and MJ, start at $225 and are available now at BroadwayGrandRapids.com/Subscribe, at the Broadway Grand Rapids box office located at 122 Lyon St NW (Mon - Fri 9AM - 4:30PM) or by calling the dedicated subscriber hotline at 1-866-928-7469 (Mon - Fri 10AM - 5PM). Season ticket holders have the option to add Les Misérables and Wicked to their package now. All subscribers are guaranteed the same seats for each show in the five-show package and receive exclusive benefits including interest free payment plan, flexible exchanges, online ticket management, and ability to auto-renew year after year. For current season ticket holders, the deadline to renew is Monday, March 27, 2023.

All performances will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids located at 303 Monroe Avenue NW




Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore Photo
Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Once on This Island opened last weekend at The Encore Musical Theatre Company to rave reviews and enthusiastic audience response! The production stars newcomer Leah Wilson as Ti Moune. See first look photos from the production!
TRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This Sprin Photo
TRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This Spring
Detroit Repertory Theatre's 66th Anniversary Season will continue with the another Michigan Professional Premiere, Transfers written by award winning playwright Lucy Thurber.
Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month Photo
Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month
Highly acclaimed Country music group Lonestar will perform its melodic favorites at the FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 18.
Williamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next Month Photo
Williamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next Month
Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre in downtown Williamston, will present the Michigan Premiere of Mrs. Harrison by R. Eric Thomas. Performances begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, April 23. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at noon.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The EncorePhotos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
February 27, 2023

Once on This Island opened last weekend at The Encore Musical Theatre Company to rave reviews and enthusiastic audience response! The production stars newcomer Leah Wilson as Ti Moune. See first look photos from the production!
TRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This SpringTRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This Spring
February 27, 2023

Detroit Repertory Theatre's 66th Anniversary Season will continue with the another Michigan Professional Premiere, Transfers written by award winning playwright Lucy Thurber.
Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next MonthCountry Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month
February 27, 2023

Highly acclaimed Country music group Lonestar will perform its melodic favorites at the FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 18.
Williamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next MonthWilliamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next Month
February 26, 2023

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre in downtown Williamston, will present the Michigan Premiere of Mrs. Harrison by R. Eric Thomas. Performances begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, April 23. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at noon.
Good Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This MarchGood Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This March
February 24, 2023

Good Ground, the Detroit-based house and techno record label, returns to Planet Ant to present Hamburgerland, a fast-food-themed dance party on March 4, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
share