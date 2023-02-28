FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the 2023-2024 season. BGR will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with an incredible show lineup which includes the Michigan premieres of Broadway's most Tony Award-winning new show of the season MJ and the musical comedy revival of Funny Girl. Audiences will also experience the magic of Disney's Aladdin, the electrifying TINA- The Tina Turner Musical, and the critically acclaimed new play, Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird. Rounding out the anniversary season, patrons will have the option to add the ever-popular Les Misérables and Wicked.

More than 700 people filled DeVos Performance Hall for the exciting season reveal event held on Monday, February 27, 2023. The event was co-hosted by Broadway Grand Rapids President & CEO, Meghan Distel and Broadway Across America President of Marketing, Bob Bucci. The event included performances from Aladdin and Wicked. "We are thrilled to celebrate our 35th anniversary season with such a stellar line-up" said Meghan Distel of BGR, "From MJ to Aladdin, the season is diverse, wildly entertaining, and truly offers something for everyone. It's the very best of Broadway, adds vibrancy to our city, and keeps Grand Rapids on the map as a cultural destination."

The Broadway Grand Rapids five-show 35th Anniversary Season package includes:

FUNNY GIRL- September 19-24, 2023

TINA- The Tina Turner Musical- November 7-12, 2023

Disney's ALADDIN- January 16-21, 2024

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- April 23-28, 2024

MJ- July 9-14, 2024

Add to Package:

LES MISÉRABLES - March 5-10, 2024

WICKED- May 15-June 2, 2024 Week 1: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 1p & 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Week 2 & Week 3: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1p & 6:30 p.m.



NOTE: Performance schedule for all shows except Wicked are as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2p & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1p and 6:30 p.m.

Five-show season packages which include Funny Girl, TINA-The Tina Turner Musical, Disney's Aladdin, To Kill A Mockingbird, and MJ, start at $225 and are available now at BroadwayGrandRapids.com/Subscribe, at the Broadway Grand Rapids box office located at 122 Lyon St NW (Mon - Fri 9AM - 4:30PM) or by calling the dedicated subscriber hotline at 1-866-928-7469 (Mon - Fri 10AM - 5PM). Season ticket holders have the option to add Les Misérables and Wicked to their package now. All subscribers are guaranteed the same seats for each show in the five-show package and receive exclusive benefits including interest free payment plan, flexible exchanges, online ticket management, and ability to auto-renew year after year. For current season ticket holders, the deadline to renew is Monday, March 27, 2023.

All performances will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids located at 303 Monroe Avenue NW