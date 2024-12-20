FOOTLOOSE Comes To Meadow Brook Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of your favorite movies explodes on the Meadow Brook Theatre stage. New songs join the powerhouse hits from the Top 40, Oscar-nominated score. Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

Footloose runs January 8 through February 2, 2025, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester. The stage adaptation is by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford, with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman, and music by Tom Snow and Dean Pitchford, runs January 8 through February 2, 2025, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

For the first time, Meadow Brook Theatre is officially collaborating with Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre, and Dance on a production. “We're pleased to be able to offer students from OU's MTD the chance to work alongside our professionals on this project. Our audiences are going to love the energy they'll bring,” says Travis Walter, MBT artistic director.

Ren McCormack is played by Caleb Bermejo, Nadia Ra'Shaun plays Ariel Moore, and Ron Williams plays the Rev. Shaw Moore, along with Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin (Vi Moore), Tauren Hagans (Ethel McCormack), Domanick Anton Hubbard (Cowboy Bob/Lyle), Cody Jenkins (Chuck Cranston), Ethan Langan (Willard Hewitt), Richard Marlatt (Wes Warnicker/Principal Clark), Laura Renee Mehl (Rusty), Caroline Moulios (Ensemble), and Stacy White (LuLu Warnicker/Betty Blast). Jessica Boehmer, Rileigh Bautel, Isabeli Buendia, Wyatt Cleaveland, Faith Green, Yeshua Hardy, Cali Eugene Hill, Alexander Hernandez, Aaron Jackson, Naomi Jarvis, Caleb Korneisel, Deagan Krohn, Alden Tewsley, and Calleigh Wilson round out the cast.

Footloose is directed by Tyrick Wiltez Jones. “I'm pleased to have the opportunity to introduce the OUMTD students into the professional world of theatre. I'm sure it will benefit all the artists involved.” Alex Parrish is the musical director, with Kristen Brooks Sandler as choreographer. Scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Eric Van Tassell, and sound design by Kate Wecker. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager, and Lee Cleaveland is the assistant stage manager.

In addition to leading the band, Alex Parrish plays keyboard with Alissa Hetzner as second keyboard. The band includes Ian McEwen (Reed) Paul Sikorsky or Gordon Krupsky (drums), Alex Sekorski (percussion), Andrew Toering (guitar 1), Brad Linden (guitar 2), and Greg Platter (bass).

Tickets range from $39 to $48 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing. Footloose is suggested for audience members in middle school and up.

Footloose is made possible through the generous support of Fred and Barbara Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for more than 55 years.

