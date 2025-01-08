FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS Comes to St. Dunstan's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



St. Dunstan’s Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming production of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball, a sharp and hilarious comedy that delves into the lives of five very different women brought together during an unforgettable wedding celebration. Directed by the talented Deb Dworkin (Berkley), this production promises an unforgettable evening of wit, heart, and laughter.

Featuring a stellar cast, the production stars Kori Bielaniec as Trisha, Angela VanKempen as Georgeann, Brittany Lauren as Meredith, Lauren Neuwirth as Mindy, Sara Shook as Frances, and Wyatt Setty-Robinson as Tripp.

Set during an elaborate wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee estate, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress introduces audiences to five bridesmaids who discover they have more in common than their identical dresses. As they escape the wedding chaos to a private bedroom, these women reveal secrets, share laughs, and form an unexpected bond that will leave audiences both laughing and reflecting.

Deb Dworkin masterfully brings Alan Ball’s sharp dialogue and vivid characters to life in this intimate production. Supported by a talented cast and crew, St. Dunstan’s Theatre continues to build on its tradition of offering outstanding community theater productions. Join us this January and February for an evening filled with laughter, insight, and camaraderie as we celebrate the complexities of friendship, individuality, and shared experiences.

