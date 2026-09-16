Detroit Public Theatre Names Peter Van Dyke Board Chair

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) announced a new slate of board officers and board members joining the organization. Peter Van Dyke will serve as Board Chair, Devon Meier as Treasurer and Angelique Power as Secretary. Joining the board are Terry Barclay, Akua Hill, Darin McKeever, Priscilla Perkins and John Simon.

New Board Officers

Peter Van Dyke – CEO of VVK PR + Creative, a prominent Detroit-based integrated communication firm with offices nationally. Van Dyke is a Detroit resident and deeply involved in serving his local community. He serves as chair of the board of visitors for Wayne State University's College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts and on the University's Foundation board.

Devon Meier – Chief Development Officer of the Michigan State Bar Foundation, Meier launched her career working for the CRLT Theatre Program at the University of Michigan and has spent the last 18 years working in the philanthropy field for organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw and Rose Hill Foundation.

Angelique Power – President & CEO of The Skillman Foundation. Power serves on the boards of BasBlue, Council of Michigan Foundations, CultureSource, Detroit Future City, Plowshares Theatre, The Parade Company, and United States Artists. She also served as Co-Chair of Mayor Sheffield's Education and Youth Affairs Committee and serves on her workforce Development Board. Power was also named a 2025 Michiganian of the Year by The Detroit News.

New Board Members

Terry Barclay – Founder and Partner of Janus Group

Akua Hill – Director of Arts and Culture at the Gilbert Family Foundation

Darin McKeever – President and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation

Priscilla Perkins – President and CEO of the Accounting Aid Society

John Simon – Partner at Foley & Lardner LLP

Founded in 2015 by Courtney Burkett, Sarah Clare Corporandy and Sarah Winkler, the Detroit Public Theatre was created to produce bold, relevant work of, by, and for Detroit. For nearly twelve years the organization has served local artists and audiences, while also shining a bright light on the talent of the region and building connections between Detroit and The National Theatre community. MacArthur Genius Award winner and multiple Tony Award nominee Dominique Morriseau serves at the theatre's Executive Artistic Producer, and DPT is the Detroit home for her acclaimed plays including Detroit '67 and Pipeline. The theatre's rapid rise has also seen its first commissioned play, Birthday Candles, by native Michigander Noah Haidle, premiere on Broadway starring Debra Messing. In 2022, DPT opened its own 7,500-square-foot, 200-seat theatre at 3960 Third Street in Midtown, following a capital campaign that raised $4.2 million. Today, DPT continues to grow its impact through world and Detroit premieres, residency programs, education programs, community partnerships, and a Shakespeare in Prison program.

About Detroit Public Theatre

Detroit Public Theatre produces nationally recognized plays and programs with world-class writers, directors, actors and designers in the heart of Detroit's cultural district. The company creates bold, relevant work that illuminates the thrills, joys and challenges of shared humanity. For more information about Detroit Public Theatre and its productions and programs, or to purchase tickets, visit www.detroitpublictheatre.org or call (313) 974-7918 extension 1.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 03 Hrs 41 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Michigan News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link