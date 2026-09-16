Detroit Public Theatre Names Peter Van Dyke Board Chair
Eight new board members join the Detroit theatre organization, including leaders from The Skillman Foundation and the William Davidson Foundation.
Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) announced a new slate of board officers and board members joining the organization. Peter Van Dyke will serve as Board Chair, Devon Meier as Treasurer and Angelique Power as Secretary. Joining the board are Terry Barclay, Akua Hill, Darin McKeever, Priscilla Perkins and John Simon.
New Board Officers
Peter Van Dyke – CEO of VVK PR + Creative, a prominent Detroit-based integrated communication firm with offices nationally. Van Dyke is a Detroit resident and deeply involved in serving his local community. He serves as chair of the board of visitors for Wayne State University's College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts and on the University's Foundation board.
Devon Meier – Chief Development Officer of the Michigan State Bar Foundation, Meier launched her career working for the CRLT Theatre Program at the University of Michigan and has spent the last 18 years working in the philanthropy field for organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw and Rose Hill Foundation.
Angelique Power – President & CEO of The Skillman Foundation. Power serves on the boards of BasBlue, Council of Michigan Foundations, CultureSource, Detroit Future City, Plowshares Theatre, The Parade Company, and United States Artists. She also served as Co-Chair of Mayor Sheffield's Education and Youth Affairs Committee and serves on her workforce Development Board. Power was also named a 2025 Michiganian of the Year by The Detroit News.
New Board Members
Terry Barclay – Founder and Partner of Janus Group
Akua Hill – Director of Arts and Culture at the Gilbert Family Foundation
Darin McKeever – President and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation
Priscilla Perkins – President and CEO of the Accounting Aid Society
John Simon – Partner at Foley & Lardner LLP
Founded in 2015 by Courtney Burkett, Sarah Clare Corporandy and Sarah Winkler, the Detroit Public Theatre was created to produce bold, relevant work of, by, and for Detroit. For nearly twelve years the organization has served local artists and audiences, while also shining a bright light on the talent of the region and building connections between Detroit and The National Theatre community. MacArthur Genius Award winner and multiple Tony Award nominee Dominique Morriseau serves at the theatre's Executive Artistic Producer, and DPT is the Detroit home for her acclaimed plays including Detroit '67 and Pipeline. The theatre's rapid rise has also seen its first commissioned play, Birthday Candles, by native Michigander Noah Haidle, premiere on Broadway starring Debra Messing. In 2022, DPT opened its own 7,500-square-foot, 200-seat theatre at 3960 Third Street in Midtown, following a capital campaign that raised $4.2 million. Today, DPT continues to grow its impact through world and Detroit premieres, residency programs, education programs, community partnerships, and a Shakespeare in Prison program.
About Detroit Public Theatre
Detroit Public Theatre produces nationally recognized plays and programs with world-class writers, directors, actors and designers in the heart of Detroit's cultural district. The company creates bold, relevant work that illuminates the thrills, joys and challenges of shared humanity. For more information about Detroit Public Theatre and its productions and programs, or to purchase tickets, visit www.detroitpublictheatre.org or call (313) 974-7918 extension 1.
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