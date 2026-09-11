MAESTRO to Open at Theatre Nova in September

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A cheeky comedy of ambition, romance, and musical rivalry, MAESTRO will bring audiences to 18th-century Vienna, where two composers will do whatever it takes to claim the coveted position of royal maestro. Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre specializing in new plays, presents the Michigan professional premiere of MAESTRO by Michael Alan Herman, running September 25-October 18.

Amadeus meets Bridgerton in this breeches-and-bodices comedy. When the royal maestro dies in 18th-century Vienna, two composers vie for his position. Love, pistols at dawn, and outrageous sarcasm will prove that one of them is a misunderstood genius and the other... is a maestro.

MAESTRO stars David Galido as Fabian, Allison Megroet as Fluer, Emily Wilson-Tobin as Marie, and Oscar Quiroz as Pascal. Directed and set designed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director Briana O'Neal, the production team includes Meme Resnick (stage manager), Avalon McNew (lighting designer), Brit Connors (sound designer), Josie Eli Herman (Costume Designer), and Mars Lancaster (lighting assistant).

Written by Michael Alan Herman, MAESTRO takes audiences into a world of artistic ambition, romantic intrigue, and outrageous competition. As two composers fight for one prestigious position, their rivalry threatens to become about much more than music.

With its heightened 18th-century setting, romantic entanglements, musical rivalries, and sharp comedic style, MAESTRO offers audiences a playful theatrical escape—and a chance to see what happens when two ambitious artists decide that there can only be one maestro.

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