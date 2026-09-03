Cast Set For Michigan Premiere of EUREKA DAY at Detroit Public Theatre

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) announced the cast for the first production of their 12th season, EUREKA DAY by Jonathan Spector, Directed by Courtney Burkett. In this Tony Award-winning, wildly relevant and bitingly funny play, a mumps outbreak at a progressive elementary school forces the school's well-meaning executive committee to confront what happens when facts become subjective and every solution divisive. How do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth? Join us for this timely Michigan premiere.

Performances begin with three previews: September 23, 24 and 25. New this season, DPT is proud to offer Pick-Your-Price (PYP) tickets to many performances of each production. Audience members can pick a price that suits their budget, from as low as $5 up to $100, with no processing fee.

The production officially opens on Saturday, September 26 at 7:30pm and runs through Sunday, October 25 at 2:00pm.

The cast of EUREKA DAY features returning DPT artist and Producing Artistic Director Sarah Winkler (Eight Nights, The Harassment of Iris Malloy, Cry It Out) as Suzanne, alongside DPT newcomers Mona Moriya as Meiko, Halima Nurullah as Carina, Matt Hollerbach as Eli, Tobin Hissong as Don, and Jala Jackson as Winter.

The production features scenic and props design by Moníka Essen, costume design by Christopher Vergara, lighting design by Matt Taylor, audio design by Kate Hopgood, and projection design by Sarah Webb. Jenn Pan is the Intimacy Coordinator and Jala Jackson assistant directs. Angeline Ayriss is the Production Stage Manager, with Tia Spicer as Assistant Stage Manager.

This Tony Award-winning Michigan premiere kicks off DPT's 12th season. Season 12 continues with THE DPT HOLIDAY CABARET in December, THE NACIREMA SOCIETY by Pearl Cleage in February, and THURGOOD by George Stevens, Jr. in April 2027.

Biographies

COURTNEY BURKETT (Director) is a member of the artistic leadership team at Detroit Public Theatre, where she regularly directs productions (The DPT Holiday Cabaret, Clydes, Marie and Rosetta, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Cry It Out, Murder Ballad, American Hero). Prior to co-founding DPT, Courtney was the Director of Theatre Programs with Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit. Courtney was a founding Artistic Partner with Breathe Art Theatre Project and served as Managing Director of the CRLT Players at the University of Michigan, and Business Manager for the University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company. Courtney is a fourth generation native Detroiter. She holds a BFA from Webster Conservatory of Theatre Arts in St. Louis, and MFA from Wayne State University's Hilberry Theatre program.

Sarah Winkler* (Suzanne) With Detroit Public Theatre: Eight Nights, The Harassment of Iris Malloy, and Cry it Out. Select Off-Broadway and Regional productions: The Last Seder (Rosalind Productions and Organic Theatre); Dispatches from A(mended) America; A Hard Heart; Einstein's Gift (Epic Theatre Ensemble), Inherit the Wind (Fulton Opera House); Radium Girls (world premiere at Playwrights Theatre of New Jersey); A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur (Tipping Point Theatre); Hamlet (Shakespeare Royal Oak). Select Film: Milk & Money; Trifling with Fate; and Je Suis Venu te Dire. Great gratitude to both colleagues at DPT and my wonderful family who made so much space and picked up so much slack to make playing in Eureka Day possible!

MONA MORIYA (Meiko) is making her Detroit Public Theatre debut! Mona Moriya is a queer, first-gen Japanese-American actor, filmmaker, and producer. She wrote, directed and starred in her film, "Maki", that won Best Short at the Brightside Film Festival and recently had its New York premiere at New Faces New Voices. Performing credits include "Law & Order: SVU," national commercials and work with New York Theatre Workshop, Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Flea, and others. She is currently the Managing Producer at National Asian American Theatre Company in NYC where they most recently produced HENRY VI, presented at The Public Theater. BFA: Emerson College. www.monamoriya.com

HALIMA NURULLAH (Carina) From a young age Halimah has always belonged in her own world, unapologetically sharing her view through her multifaceted forms of expression. She pulls her biggest inspiration from surrealist and impressionist art, her African and Asian family heritage, the city, music, cinema and animation. A classically trained performer, she received her B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from Illinois Wesleyan University. As a performer Halimah relishes the ability to bring a bit of herself to whatever role she's undertaking. She's performed across stages in Michigan, NYC, and internationally from the Detroit Institute of Arts to The Apollo Theatre in Harlem as well as producing and performing solo shows at the Music Hall. Halimah has two singles currently streaming on all platforms. This is Halimah's DPT debut and she's so grateful to the cast and crew of "Eureka Day" for making this such a spectacular return to the stage!

MAT HOLLERBACH (Eli) AEA, SAG-AFTRA. Matt is thrilled to be making his debut at the Detroit Public Theatre. He has a B.A. in Drama from the University of Michigan, he apprenticed with the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea, MI and the Barrow Group in New York, and studied acting with Labyrinth Theatre and T. Schreiber Studios in New York. He has performed on stages around Southeast Michigan and in New York and appeared most recently in Spit in Your Face at the Detroit Repertory Theatre. In addition to acting, Matt is the Director of Finance and Administration at the Detroit Repertory Theatre and an organizer with Detroit Will Breathe. He is also a bicycle commuter and would love to talk to you about that. Thanks to Courtney, Leah, Clarissa, Mom, Dad, Katie, Jon, and Noah.

Tobin Hissong (Don) Tobin is thrilled to be making his Detroit Public Theatre debut in this wonderful play. Tobin has also been seen on stage at Meadow Brook Theatre, Williamston Theatre, and The Purple Rose Theatre. When not on stage, Tobin enjoys spending time with his wife Chris, their two cats, and writing songs. Ki Sakee!

JALA JACKSON (Winter) is an actress, director and writer from Detroit, MI. Starting at the age of 6, Jala found her passion for entertainment at a very young age. She continued to follow acting well into college and graduated with her BFA in Theatre from Michigan State University in May 2020. She has worked on various plays onstage and backstage as well as film projects. She played Dot in Dot's Home with A Host of People, E.M. Lewis in The Gun Show, which was a one woman show tour she did in partnership with the Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, and most recently Poppy in upcoming film, Scruggs. She has directed several shows for the Detroit Youth Choir Performing Arts Company including Four Little Girls: Birmingham, Ruby: The Ruby Bridges Story, Once on this Island, Don't Stop Til You Get Enough and Oil Sheen. She has also written and directed two stage plays, E-Race-Sure, which is a youth play set in a future where Black History Month doesn't exist and Party in the Park, a play about the 1963 Birmingham Children's Crusade. She has worked as the Director of Theatre for the world-renowned Detroit Youth Choir Performing Arts Company since 2020 where she received the Spirit of Detroit Award for her involvement and dedication to Detroit youth and joined the Detroit Public Theatre in the Fall of 2024.

Don't Miss a Michigan News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming