Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Unveils 24-25 Season Featuring THE GLASS MENAGERIE & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A modern retelling of a wicked Jacobean tale, a classic American family drama, and a dark satire about a group of unassuming camp counselors are included in Detroit Mercy Theatre Company and University of Detroit Mercy's Department of Performing 2024-25 season.

The season, titled "Awaken Your Imagination," will present three mainstage works at The Marlene Boll Theatre in Detroit along with feature performances and workshops as part of University of Detroit Mercy's TheatreLab, a Second Stage series performed at University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus.

Season 54's mainstage season performances are:

Witch, by Jen Silverman. Directed by Krista Schafer.

Oct. 25, 26 and Nov. 1, 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.

In the quaint village of Edmonton, a beguiling devil offers to fulfill residents' darkest wishes in exchange for their souls, targeting outcast Elizabeth. But as their encounters ignite unexpected passions and challenge notions of worth, alliances form and the village undergoes a transformative journey in this modern retelling of a Jacobean drama.

The Glass Menagerie, by Tennessee Williams. Directed by .

Feb. 7, 8, 14, 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and 9, 16 at 3 p.m.

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company brings Tennessee Williams' classic American play The Glass Menagerie to life. Set in 1930s St. Louis, the play follows the struggles of the Wingfield family as they navigate dreams, desires and the delicate balance between reality and illusion.

The Grown Ups, by Simon Henriques and Skylar Fox. Directed by Andrew Papa.

April 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7:30 p.m. and 6, 13 at 3 p.m.

Under the starlit sky, as camp counselors struggle with tension brewing and sinister secrets lurking beyond the forest's edge, The Grown Ups delves into the struggle to shape tomorrow's leaders amid looming uncertainty and fraught relationships.

DMTC continues to be student-focused through producing professional-quality productions.

In addition to the mainstage shows, DMTC's TheatreLab Second Stage performances at University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus include:

University of Detroit Mercy Homecoming: Alumni Staged Reading

Sept. 28, 2024, 5 p.m.

Come celebrate the enduring legacy of the University of Detroit Mercy's Performing Arts program and revel in the boundless creativity of our remarkable alumni and current students in a lively staged reading of The Adventure of the Italian Nobleman by Bob Cooner, a radio play based on a short story by Agatha Christie. Directed by Maggie Lorenzetti '85.

Ripped, by Rachel Bublitz

Nov. 22, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company's TheatreLab series presents Ripped, a captivating play by Rachel Bublitz. Lucy, a freshman in college, struggles to balance her old life with the new, when a troubling encounter forces her to confront questions of consent. This powerful play weaves through time, revealing the complexities of her relationships and the events that shape her uncertainty. Don't miss this compelling exploration of memory, consent, and the search for clarity in the face of tragic circumstance. This production is in partnership with University of Detroit Mercy's Office of Equal Opportunity and directed by Mycah Artis.

TheatreLab presents Emerging Voices: Student Directing Showcase

April 2025

Join us for an exciting performance of the future of theater. This event will feature a dynamic array of scenes, each meticulously crafted by our talented student directors. Don't miss this opportunity to support and be inspired by the next generation of theatrical talent. Presented by the Fundamentals of Directing Winter 2025 class.

"For 147 years, the University of Detroit Mercy has been a theatrical staple in the Detroit area. We remain steadfast in our mission to foster our students' artistic abilities and share stories that resonate deeply with our audience," said Mary Elizabeth Valesano, interim chair of the Department of Performing Arts. "We are thrilled to invite the community to come together in support of our students as we present a season filled with unforgettable performances."

All mainstage productions are performed at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway, Detroit, 48226. For additional information about Season 54 and special events associated with our mainstage productions, visit www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre. Tickets are on sale at DetroitMercyArts.com.

Comments