Dark Nights In Billtown Reveals Season 20 Lineup
Williamston Theatre brings back previous productions with original cast members for the anniversary season.
Mid-Michigan’s award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, has announced the Dark Nights in Billtown for its milestone 20th Season.
Dark Nights in Billtown is our opportunity to explore interesting plays, topics and conversation with our audience members. In Season 20, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit four iconic WT productions from our first 19 Seasons, reuniting the original cast members! These Tuesday evening readings will start at 7:30pm. No reservation is necessary and this program is free to attend, but there is a $10 suggested donation at the door.
1984
By George Orwell. Adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan.
October 13, 2026 at 7:30
Originally produced by WT in 2017, 1984 is a ferocious and provocative adaptation of one of the most prescient works of literature of the last century. Featuring Tobin Hissong, John Lepard, Robin Lewis-Betz, Brandy Joe Plambeck, Cody Robison, and David Wolber.
The Best Brothers
February 23, 2027 at 7:30
Originally produced by WT in 2015, this story of two estranged brothers reconnecting after the death of their mother. Featuring WT co-Founders John Lepard and Tony Caselli.
Talley’s Folly
April 27, 2027 at 7:30
Originally produced by WT in 2008, this Pulitzer Prize winning play depicts the romance between two unlikely lovers as they find their way into each others’ hearts. Featuring Wayne David Parker and Kate Peckham.
Summer Retreat
By Annie Martin
July 27, 2027 at 7:30
Originally produced by WT in 2016, this World Premiere by Michigan playwright Annie Martin, tells the story of four women reuniting for a college friends’ funeral. In their grief, they embark upon an adventure that descends into chaos and comedy. Featuring Sandra Birch, Dani Cochrane, Julia Glander, Patrick Loos, and Emily Sutton-Smith.
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