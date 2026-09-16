Dark Nights In Billtown Reveals Season 20 Lineup

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Mid-Michigan’s award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, has announced the Dark Nights in Billtown for its milestone 20th Season.

Dark Nights in Billtown is our opportunity to explore interesting plays, topics and conversation with our audience members. In Season 20, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit four iconic WT productions from our first 19 Seasons, reuniting the original cast members! These Tuesday evening readings will start at 7:30pm. No reservation is necessary and this program is free to attend, but there is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

1984

By George Orwell. Adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan.

October 13, 2026 at 7:30

Originally produced by WT in 2017, 1984 is a ferocious and provocative adaptation of one of the most prescient works of literature of the last century. Featuring Tobin Hissong, John Lepard, Robin Lewis-Betz, Brandy Joe Plambeck, Cody Robison, and David Wolber.

The Best Brothers

By Daniel MacIvor

February 23, 2027 at 7:30

Originally produced by WT in 2015, this story of two estranged brothers reconnecting after the death of their mother. Featuring WT co-Founders John Lepard and Tony Caselli.

Talley’s Folly

By Lanford Wilson

April 27, 2027 at 7:30

Originally produced by WT in 2008, this Pulitzer Prize winning play depicts the romance between two unlikely lovers as they find their way into each others’ hearts. Featuring Wayne David Parker and Kate Peckham.

Summer Retreat

By Annie Martin

July 27, 2027 at 7:30

Originally produced by WT in 2016, this World Premiere by Michigan playwright Annie Martin, tells the story of four women reuniting for a college friends’ funeral. In their grief, they embark upon an adventure that descends into chaos and comedy. Featuring Sandra Birch, Dani Cochrane, Julia Glander, Patrick Loos, and Emily Sutton-Smith.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 10 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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