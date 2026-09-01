THE ONE GOOD THING Michigan Premiere to Open Williamston Theatre's 20th Season

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Williamston Theatre will present the Michigan Premiere of The One Good Thing Or 'Are Ya Patrick Swazye?' by Joe Bravaco. Performances begin Thursday, September 24 and run through Sunday, October 25. Tickets are now on sale.

For brothers Jamie and Tommy, a morning conversation over eggs and tea takes an unexpected and mysterious turn: Jamie insists that the previous night's storm has changed him in a way that's hard to explain — and even harder to believe. As the two navigate this strange new reality, old tensions, unspoken truths, and long-buried memories rise to the surface. What follows is a touching, often humorous unraveling of memory, grief, and the complicated bonds we carry with those we love. As the line between reality and the supernatural begins to blur, questions emerge about what we carry, what we bury, and what, if anything, we're brave enough to leave behind. (Note: This performance contains adult language.)

The One Good Thing or 'Are Ya Patrick Swazye?' features two newcomers to the Williamston Theatre stage, Cody Robison as Jamie and Connor Allston as Tommy. John Lepard (The 39 Steps, A Very Williamston Christmas) is the Director. The production team includes Scenic Design by Jennifer Maiseloff (A Sherlock Carol, Thirst), Lighting Design by Heather Leighann Brown (Out of Orbit, Taking Shakespeare), Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (A Sherlock Carol, A Very Williamston Christmas), Sound Design by Julia Garlotte (Dial 'M' for Murder, BABA), and Prop Design and Scenic Dressing by Michelle Raymond (The 39 Steps, Bad Books). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (A Sherlock Carol, Every Brilliant Thing).

The One Good Thing or 'Are Ya Patrick Swayze?' runs for five weeks only – September 24 through October 25! The first four performances are Preview performances - Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. The schedule for the remaining four weeks - Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM.

The Official Opening Night for The One Good Thing . . . is Friday, October 2. Conversation Sunday is Sunday, October 18, immediately following the 2:00PM performance. Visit our website for more information about Previews and Conversation Sunday.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. For more information about the company and our 20th Season please visit our website at williamstontheatre.org or call (517) 655-SHOW (7469).

Williamston Theatre is a professional regional theater committed to enriching the lives of audiences through diverse storytelling experiences. Since its founding in 2004, the theatre has become a cultural cornerstone in Mid-Michigan and beyond, known for its intimate setting and professional standards. Committed to excellence and inclusion, Williamston Theatre is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association and is devoted to supporting artists while creating unforgettable live experiences for the community.

TOUR DATES

Thursday, Sept. 24 – 7:30PM – Pay-What-You-Wish Preview

Friday, Sept. 25 – 7:30PM – $22.00 Preview

Saturday, Sept. 26 – 2:00PM – $22.00 Preview

Sunday, Sept. 27 – 2:00PM – $22.00 Preview

Thursday, Oct. 1 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Friday, Oct. 2 – 7:30PM – $44.00 Opening Night/Press Night

Saturday, Oct. 3 – 2:00PM – $44.00 Military Matinee

Saturday, Oct. 3 – 7:30PM – $44.00

Sunday, Oct. 4 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Thursday, Oct. 8 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Friday, Oct. 9 – 7:30PM – $44.00

Saturday, Oct. 10 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Saturday, Oct. 10 – 7:30PM – $44.00

Sunday, Oct. 11 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Thursday, Oct. 15 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Friday, Oct. 16 – 7:30PM – $44.00

Saturday, Oct. 17 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Saturday, Oct. 17 – 7:30PM – $44.00

Sunday, Oct. 18 – 2:00PM – $44.00 Conversation Sunday

Thursday, Oct. 22 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Friday, Oct. 23 – 7:30PM – $44.00

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 2:00PM – $44.00

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 7:30PM – $44.00

Sunday, Oct. 25 – 2:00PM – $44.00 Closing Performance

Need more Michigan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming