DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Farmers Alley Theatre

Coming off the heels of the enormously popular and sold out and extended productions of Jersey Boys and A Christmas Carol, Farmers Alley Theatre will present its first murder mystery play ever this February 6th thru the 16th. From the play that inspired Alfred Hitchcock's iconic crime thriller film, Farmers Alley Theatre presents the regional premiere of the brand-new, edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Dial M for Murder by Jeffrey Hatcher (TV's Columbo). Is this twisty mystery of forbidden romance, blackmail, and betrayal the perfect crime—or will Scotland Yard's best detective crack the case? This clever, fast-paced adaptation adds extra layers to the iconic tale, making the “Will he get away with it?” question even more thrilling.

This classic thriller, originally penned by Frederick Knott, is reimagined with gripping twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Set in 1950s London, the story revolves around Tony Wendice, a charming struggling writer who plots the perfect crime to eliminate his wealthy wife, Margot. But when things go awry, a thrilling game of cat and mouse ensues, filled with deception, blackmail, and a detective who won't stop until the truth is revealed. Don't miss your chance to witness this spellbinding tale of murder and betrayal. Perfect for fans of mystery and drama, Dial M for Murder promises an unforgettable theatrical experience!

Directed By D. Terry Williams and Starring Kate Thomsen as Margot Wendice. Jeremy Koch as Tony Wendice, Atis Kleinbergs as Inspector Hubbard, Michael P. Martin as Lesgate and Tina El Gamal as Maxine.

Farmers Alley is ecstatic to welcome back Director D. Terry Williams (The Lifespan of a Fact, The Cake) who has promised plenty of gasps for the audience as the leader of this production. Willams is Professor Emeritus of the Department of Theatre at Western Michigan University where he served as chair of the department for 23 years. He has directed over 100 productions for university, community and professional theatres, including many for Farmers Alley specifically.

“Dial M for Murder is a melodrama of the highest caliber. Compared to tragedy, comedy and musical theatre, melodrama sometimes gets a bad rap,” states Director D. Terry Williams. “Probably because we are inundated by mediocre melodramas like daytime soap operas or predictable medical and legal dramas at night. What Jeffrey Hatcher has done with this script has made it feel fresh and brand new. Audiences will be fascinated.”

The cast is full of veteran actors who are local favorites: WMU Acting Professor Kate Thomsen (Disgraced and Other Desert Cities) as Margot Wendice, Farmers Alley co-founder and Managing Artistic Director, Jeremy Koch (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curious Incident) as Tony Wendice, Atis Kleinbergs (Working, Bright Star) as Inspector Hubbard, Michael P. Martin (Spamalot, Peter and the Starcatcher) as Lesgate and Chicago based professional actress Tina El Gamal as Maxine.

“This show has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to artistic talent. I feel like I'm managing the 1927 Yankees,” so says Executive Director, Rob Weiner. “We are ecstatic to be working with West Michigan theatre icon D. Terry Williams once more. And the cast he has assembled has wowed Farmers Alley Theatre in the past. To have professional actors like Kate, Jeremy, Michael P., Atis and newcomer Tina in the fold is just a dream come true. Plus, the stage setup is different than any show Farmers Alley has done in its 17 year history. If you don't come to see these artists working on this intense murder mystery, then I'm sorry - you just don't have a clue.”

Dial M for Murder runs for two weeks from Feb 6 through Feb 16, 2025. We are offering multiple matinees for this production: all Saturdays and Sundays will have 2pm start times. Go to our website for all dates and times. Tickets range from $41-$45 with Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to offer 15% off regular ticket prices for Military/Veterans and Teachers (please call the box office to request that discount and have ID ready to show upon arrival). $20 rush tickets for adults and $10 rush tickets for students are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability; theatergoers must be present at the box office). Preview performance tickets on Thursday, Feb 6th are $25.

