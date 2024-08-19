COMPANY Returns to the Wharton Center

Company welcomes performing artists of all backgrounds, and you’ll find your place whether you are brand new or a seasoned pro.
COMPANY is back for another season at the Wharton Center! This monthly workshop series gives students an in-depth look at the many disciplines included in musical theatre performance: singing, dancing, acting, and more. Company welcomes performing artists of all backgrounds, and you’ll find your place whether you are brand new or a seasoned pro.
Grades 6-college
$350 for full year registration or $60 for individual monthly sessions
Wharton Center’s Christman Lounge
Each month will focus on a new topic (listed above), led by Paul Canaan, Co-Founder of Take It From The Top, and featuring guest professionals from across the country (subject to change). The last session will feature a showcase for friends and family, highlighting some of the skills learned over the course of the year. Participants can choose to register for the entire series of workshops or choose the topics that they’re most interested in.
Register for COMPANY through this form: https://whartonforms.wufoo.com/forms/z1gezu3d1d3hk8x/.
