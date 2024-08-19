COMPANY Returns to the Wharton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



COMPANY is back for another season at the Wharton Center! This monthly workshop series gives students an in-depth look at the many disciplines included in musical theatre performance: singing, dancing, acting, and more. Company welcomes performing artists of all backgrounds, and you’ll find your place whether you are brand new or a seasoned pro.

2024-2025 Company

Grades 6-college

$350 for full year registration or $60 for individual monthly sessions

Wharton Center’s Christman Lounge

Mon, Oct 14, 2024, 6–8PM Triple Threat Workshop (singing, acting, and dancing through the lens of musical theatre) with Paul Canaan & Broadway Guest

Mon, Nov 11, 2024, 6–8PM Improv and Monologue Work

Mon, Dec 16, 2024, 6–8PM Triple Threat Workshop with Paul Canaan & Broadway Guest

Mon, Jan 13, 2025, 6–8PM Scene Study

Mon, Feb 10, 2025, 6–8PM Dance workshop with material from MJ

Mon, Mar 10, 2025, 6–8PM Triple Threat Workshop with Paul Canaan & Broadway Guest

Mon, Apr 14, 2025, 6–8PM Showcase for family & friends (rehearsal on Sun, Apr 13) featuring Paul Canaan & Broadway Guest



Each month will focus on a new topic (listed above), led by Paul Canaan, Co-Founder of Take It From The Top, and featuring guest professionals from across the country (subject to change). The last session will feature a showcase for friends and family, highlighting some of the skills learned over the course of the year. Participants can choose to register for the entire series of workshops or choose the topics that they’re most interested in.

Register for COMPANY through this form: https://whartonforms.wufoo.com/forms/z1gezu3d1d3hk8x/.

