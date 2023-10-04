CADILLAC CREW at The Inspired Acting Company

The Inspired Acting Company presents the Michigan premiere of CADILLAC CREW

By: Oct. 04, 2023

CADILLAC CREW at The Inspired Acting Company

The Inspired Acting Company is thrilled to present a powerful and thought-provoking production of "Cadillac Crew" by acclaimed playwright Tori Sampson. During the height of the Civil Rights Movement, four female activists are preparing for an important speech by Rosa Parks in their Virginia office. As they make phone calls and paint signs, they begin to wonder whether the proclamation of equality amongst mankind includes womenkind as well. This funny, poignant, and insightful play reclaims the stories of the forgotten female leaders who blazed the trail for desegregation and women’s rights and takes us right up to the present day leaders who are still fighting for equal justice under the law. Come join us as we loudly proclaim, “Black women’s stories matter!”

Directed by Ny’Ea Reynolds, “Cadillac Crew” features Aj Ziona Campbell-Kelley, Sydni Jackson, Emma La Plante and Marie Muhammad.

“Cadillac Crew” will run September 29 through October 15, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (24 863-9953. There is ample free parking.

2023 Regional Awards


