SUNSET BOULEVARD Comes to Stagecrafters

Stagecrafters has announced its upcoming production of Sunset Boulevard running from May 31 to June 23. This sweeping musical adaptation of the classic Billy Wilder film features memorable music and dramatic storytelling to bring this musical to life. Sunset Boulevard is proudly sponsored by Ameritax Plus.

"Sunset Boulevard" tells the story of faded silent film star Norma Desmond and her complex, ill-fated relationship with struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis. Set in 1949 Hollywood, the story explores themes of ambition, fame, and the darker sides of the movie industry.

Director Rodel Salazar shared his enthusiasm about Sunset Boulevard and believes this show is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best work. "The element that enticed me the most about directing Sunset Boulevard was that the music was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber. I've been a huge fan of his music since the first time I listened to the cassette tape of The Phantom of The Opera. At that time, I didn't even know it was a play that you could watch on stage. Shows like Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard mean so much to me because they are why I do theater today. And Webber’s adaptation of the classic Billy Wilder film brings a new dimension to the story through its memorable music and theatricality.

The production features a talented cast, including Johannah Steinbrecher-Booker playing the iconic role of Norma who first experienced this production back in the 1990’s. She loved the costumes and set but says Steinbrecher-Booker,”It was the extreme ebbs and flows of Norma's physiological state that made me fall in love with the show and Andrew Lloyd Webber.”When asked about her favorite lesson of the show, she shared, "This show really helps you reaffirm priorities in life. Chasing material wealth will never lead to personal fulfillment."

The musical received seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, upon its Broadway debut in 1994, and its engaging plot, rich musical score, and deep characterizations continue to resonate with audiences around the world. Sunset Boulevard is a masterful combination of storytelling, music, and theatricality, making it a great musical.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit stagecrafters.org or contact Erin McKay at emckay@stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430.





