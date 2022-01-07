Zoetic Stage Replaces Production Of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC With SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County announced today that the production of A Little Night Music, which was set to premiere as part of the Center's Theater Up Close series from March 17-April 10, 2022, will be replaced with Side by Side by Sondheim.

Tickets to Side by Side by Sondheim are $60-$65*. Tickets may be purchased beginning January 20 at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org. All A Little Night Music ticketholders, including 2021-2022 Theater Up Close series subscribers, will be automatically transferred to Side by Side by Sondheim.

"With regard to the health and safety of our guests and artists, we have decided to replace A Little Night Music with Side by Side by Sondheim," said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. "This was not an easy choice, but we feel a reduced cast size is the more responsible path in keeping our audiences and artists safe. This is a thrilling opportunity to celebrate the depth and scope of Sondheim's work, particularly now, after his passing. The music in Side by Side by Sondheim is remarkably moving, transportive and so very masterful. We can't wait for you to experience Zoetic Stage's take on this Sondheim classic!"

Get ready to laugh, cry and fall in love with lyrics that are heartbreakingly true and music that captures soaring emotions with Side by Side by Sondheim. Simple and unpretentious, this Tony Award-winning musical is a perfect introduction to the work of a contemporary master and a must for die-hard fans.

Featuring music from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle and Pacific Overtures, along with classics written with musical theater giants Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers, this dazzling array of Sondheim's songs demonstrates his masterful craft and astounding creativity.

Zoetic Stage continues its relationship with the work of Stephen Sondheim after mounting four critically acclaimed productions of his work. Assassins, Passion, Sunday in the Park With George and Sweeney Todd played to sold-out audiences and collectively garnered 29 Carbonell Award nominations, winning a total of seven awards, including Best Musical for Sunday in the Park With George and Assassins.

Visit www.zoeticstage.org for more information.