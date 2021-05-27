Young Talent Big Dreams To Stream Virtual Finals in June

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, will host the 11th anniversary Young Talent Big Dreams Finals on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 7 p.m. This FREE event that is open to the public and will stream live on the Young Talent Big Dreams YouTube page: www.youtube.com/YoungTalentBigDreams.

Young Talent Big Dreams is the most widespread, local FREE youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County. While staying safe at home and practicing social distancing, hundreds of kids between the ages of 8-17 answered the 2021 call to competition this season by submitting preliminary round audition videos that showcased their talents. Prizes range from performing arts scholarships to cash awards, performance opportunities and more. The grand prize winner will receive four tickets to Universal Orlando and a hotel stay for two nights, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash.

The talent competition features a total of six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word, and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups. Participation in the competition is free of charge and open to residents of Miami-Dade County. Auditions began on February 1; semifinals took place on May 7 - 8. A maximum of nine winners and one grand prize winner will be chosen during the Virtual Finals presentation.

"Engaging and encouraging talented artists to develop their skills and pursue careers in the performing arts is an important part of our organization's mission," said Barbara S. Stein, executive producing director of Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. "We thank the many contestants who participated this year under very unusual virtual circumstances. We congratulate the winners and wish them well in striving to reach great heights in their careers. Heartfelt thanks to The Children's Trust for partnering with us for the past eleven years to provide this important opportunity for young people."

"Last year, thousands tuned in to watch the virtual finals of Young Talent Big Dreams. It was a magnificent spectacle," said James R. Haj, president and CEO of The Children's Trust. "This year's finals will feature 23 acts and 36 talented contestants. I can't wait to watch again and enjoy the incredibly talented youth who will be vying to win it all."

Young Talent Big Dreams is modeled after reality TV talent shows that offer similar opportunities to contestants through a series of auditions, performances and professional mentoring. Judges include a host of local celebrities and professionals from Miami's performing arts community; this year's finals judges are David Arisco, artistic director, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre; Howard Cohen, features writer, the Miami Herald; Karen Peterson Corash, founder, president and artistic director, Karen Peterson and Dancers; Reggie Whitehead, two-time Carbonell Award-winning actor and national musical theatre director; and Ilisa Rosal, choreographer, dancer and artistic director, Ballet Flamenco La Rosa.

Past winners of the competition include Zachary Roy who reached the Semifinals on Season 15 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," Joana Martinez who achieved a Top 10 placement as part of "Team Gwen (Stefani)" on Season 17 of NBC's "The Voice," Angelina Green who went on to earn the coveted golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum on Season 12 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," and Gino Cosculluela who brought home the third-place title on Season 16 of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance."

For detailed information on Young Talent Big Dreams, please visit www.actorsplayhouse.org.