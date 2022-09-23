World-Renowned Soprano Performs at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Pompano Beach Arts will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a beautiful performance by the renowned Cuban American coloratura soprano Eglise Gutiérrez at 7 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

This performance is the debut of the new Bell'Arte Concert Series, produced and presented by "Generation" Venetian Arts Society (GENVAS) specifically for the Center. An Evening of Spanish Romances, Zarzuelas, and Grand Opera Arias featuring Eglise Gutiérrez will beguile the audience with a varied program. The opera star will be joined by Luis Urbina as her piano accompanist. The $45 ticket price includes a post-concert champagne and dessert reception with the artist. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"Eglise Gutiérrez has performed on the greatest stages in the world," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "We are honored that she will soon be gracing ours with what promises to be an unforgettable concert by a powerful and dazzling opera star."

From the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden to the famed Liceu in Barcelona, Gutiérrez has been enchanting audiences with her brilliant coloratura soprano for over fifteen years. Tapped by Andrea Bocelli to share the stage during his world tour, the award-winning opera star is also a dynamic concert performer who delights music fans with her incredible artistry and passion. Opera News has described her as a vocalist with "tremendous agility, strong command of bel canto style, a distinctive sound and a luminous and engaging stage presence." She has performed in some of the most prestigious venues of the world, sharing the stage with some of the most internationally acclaimed opera singers, conductors, and orchestras.

Among the opera houses, theaters, and halls Gutiérrez has performed in are Carnegie Hall (New York City), L'Opéra Comique (Paris), Deutsche Oper (Berlin), Teatro Real (Madrid,) Teatro Lirico di Cagliari, Opera de Marseilles, Teatro Colón de Buenos Aires, Seattle Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Washington Concert Opera, and the Florida Grand Opera. She has sung in cities around the world including Hamburg, Dresden, Zurich, Athens, Prague, Cannes, Helsinki, Tel Aviv, Florence, Trieste, Rome, Montreal, Detroit, and Miami, among many others.

Gutiérrez studied voice in Cuba, in Miami with Manny Perez, and at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She won the Mirjam Helin International Singing Competition, the Montserrat Caballé International Singing Competition, and the Marian Anderson Prize for Emerging Classical Artists.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.