World Premiere of PLAGUE PLAY To Open Lakehouseranchdotpng's Second Season

Lakehouseranchdotpng is launching into their second season with the world premiere of Erin Proctor's thrilling new work - Plague Play. The production runs August 18-27 at Artistic Vibes in Kendall, FL.

Does violence simply beget more violence? Two brothers are granted the power to destroy a mighty civilization in an attempt to emancipate their own. A deconstruction of the Book of Exodus, Plague Play is an examination of the cycle of violence, oppression, and self-determination in a diaspora, whether it be three thousand years ago or today.

Plague Play is the second World Premiere from Erin Proctor to be produced by Lakehosueranchdotpng as a part of her residency with the company. Plague Play was initially developed with Uncle Mike Productions in New York City in 2022 and was a semifinalist for the Jewish Play's Project's 12th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest in 2023.

Lakehouseranchdotpng's own Brandon Urrutia will be directing this new play, helming his second season as Artistic Director.

Plague Play stars an ensemble of four local actors: Ruki Etti as Miriam, Lucy Lopez as Tzipporah, Jedhi Weir as Aaron, and Kyran Wright as Moses.

Resident Scenic Designer Indy Sulliero and Resident Costume Designer Maleeha Naseer return to design.

About the Playwright:

Erin Proctor is a multi-hyphenate theatre artist based in NYC. She made her South Florida theatrical debut this past year with Alternative Canon at Lakehouseranchdotpng, a Semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill Center's National Playwrights Conference. She holds a BFA in Acting from The Hartt School, where she initially began writing plays for her acting cohort. RECENT WORK: Husk (The Brick Theater), Roller Stakes (The Secret Theatre), Doomscrolled (F*cked Up PlayFest). Her play Husk will be published in Smith and Kraus's Best 10 Minute Plays 2023 in October. She's a Libra and her website is erincproctor.com.

About the Director:

Brandon Urrutia is a South Florida-based director and playwright. Directing credits include: Alternative Canon and Juice with Lakehouseranchdotpng, Black Sheep and Aesop's Fable-ous Christmas Tree with Main Street Players, and Assistant Director on Native Gardens at GableStage. Playwriting credits include: Lo Siento Mi Español Tremendo Mal (Main Street Players, Atlanta Fringe Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, GableStage), Dickery Pokery (Break the Chain Theatre Company), Chainmail (Main Street Players). Brandon is a graduate of FIU Theater's BFA program.

About Lakehouseranchdotpng:

Lakehouseranchdotpng is a theatre company whose mission is to bring new experimental and absurdist theatre to South Florida. They exclusively program living playwrights and new works. They are currently in residence at Artistic Vibes for their second season. Learn more at Click Here

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



Theatre | Performing Arts

Plague Play

By Erin Proctor

Directed by Brandon Urrutia

FEATURING

Ruki Etti: MIRIAM

Lucy Lopez: TZIPPORAH

Jedhi Weir: AARON

Kyran Wright: MOSES

WHEN

August 18 - 27 2023

PERFORMANCES

OPENING NIGHT: Friday, August 18, at 8:00pm

Evenings

Thursday (Preview), August 17, at 8:00pm

Friday, August 18 and 25 at 8:00pm

Saturday, August 19 and 26 at 8:00pm

Matinees

Sunday, August 20 and 27 at 2:00pm

WHERE

Artistic Vibes | 8846 SW 129th Terr Suite B Miami, FL 33176

Tickets $15 Discounts for students and artists are available.

BOOK TICKETS ONLINE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plague-play-tickets-613413786147