World & Eye Presents OH MAMA! - Pompano Beach Story Slam

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center and World & Eye are proud to present Oh Mama! - Pompano Beach Story Slam, a storytelling contest where people tell true stories about their own lives in five to seven minutes. Join us March 7, 2020 as our performers explore motherhood during this "Oh Mama" Story Slam. Additionally, storytellers are wanted -- stories about the joys and strains of motherhood: being a mom, not being a mom, becoming a mom, and having a mom.

Submit your 5-7 minute true, first person story at worldandeye.com/storyslam. Doors open at 6pm with a live band and cash bar; slam contest begins at 7pm. Ticket prices are $15 presale online, $10 students and seniors, $20 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit pompanobeacharts.org or call 954-545-7800.

"We are very excited to be bringing this storytelling event to Pompano Beach," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Great stories are universal and yet still surprising. This night will be an interactive experience that leads audience and storyteller to a single vision."

The performers include newbies and seasoned storytellers telling stories connected to motherhood, and you just never know what you're going to hear. The stories can be funny, intense, moving, quirky, eye opening, and even controversial, as the storytellers invite you to see the world through their eyes. The evening features eight storytellers, as well as interactive storytelling games between the stories so that the audience can join in too.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You