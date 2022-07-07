WICKED, HADESTOWN, And More Announced For Next Year's Kravis On Broadway series

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates thirty years of the best of Broadway in South Florida with its Kravis On Broadway series, bringing a phenomenal line-up of seven Broadway shows, including multiple Tony Award winners, and the Kravis Center premieres of the beloved smash hits, Disney's ALADDIN and WICKED. New subscriptions for the entire Kravis On Broadway series will be on sale to the public beginning Sunday, July 10 at 10am through the official Kravis Center website kravis.org. Subscriptions for the seven-show series start at $299. For more information on subscriber benefits, including guaranteed seating, priority tickets and exchange privileges, visit kravis.org/broadway.

The 2022-2023 Kravis On Broadway series includes:

November 15 - 20, 2022

ON YOUR FEET! HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is

Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

December 14 - 23, 2022

Disney's ALADDIN

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

January 3 - 8, 2023

HADESTOWN

Come see how the world could be. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony ® Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and thatof King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

February 7 - 12, 2023

TOOTSIE

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious, Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony®-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

March 7 - 12, 2023

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony® Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

March 29 - April 9, 2023

WICKED

The long-awaited Kravis Center premiere is here! WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

April 26 - 30, 2023

AIN'T TOO PROUD -

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

The electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony ® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony ® Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My

Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R and B group of all time.

Public on-sale for the Kravis On Broadway subscription series begins Sunday, July 10 at 10am online only through the official Kravis Center website. Purchases by phone and at the box office begins Monday, July 11 at 12pm by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the box office. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 12pm - 5pm.



