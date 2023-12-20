The Symphonia's 2023-2024 'Journey to Discovery' Concert Season to Continue With Third Concert DISTANT LANDS

Click Here, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present its third concert of its ‘Journey to Discover’ earth and environment themed season with ‘Distant Lands.’ The concert will take place on January 21st at 3 p.m. at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School.

The Symphonia’s Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Alastair Willis turned to the world of the theater for inspiration, from Bologne’s opera overture and Haydn’s incidental music for the stage to Shakespeare, who connects the work of Vaughan Williams and Clyne.

In addition to his role at the Symphonia, Willis is a Grammy- nominated conductor who also serves as the Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. He has guest conducted countless orchestras around the world including the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Hong Kong Sinfonietta. His recording of Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les Sortileges” with Nashville Symphony and Opera for Naxos was Grammy-nominated for Best Classical Album in 2009.

Season subscriptions start at $175 per person. Information on subscriptions, flex-subscriptions and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.

Pre-Concert Conversation:

A Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by The Symphonia’s Principal Conductor, Alastair Willis takes place from 2-2:30 p.m., giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the works to be performed that afternoon. Free for concert ticket holders.

Meet The Orchestra:

The Symphonia’s most popular, interactive program for kids returns on Saturday, January 20th, coinciding with The Symphonia’s rehearsal and includes an instrument petting zoo. Children can attend for free, and adults are just $5 per person. The event also takes place at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School located at 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton.

About The SYMPHONIA

The mission of The Symphonia is to inspire, educate and engage the lives of our diverse South Florida community through extraordinary musical experiences. Founded in 2004 and recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia’s annual concert series features a repertoire blending classic and contemporary works, showcasing compositions from diverse composers that can best be brought to life by a chamber-size ensemble.

The Symphonia takes great pride in its longstanding community partnerships, including its ‘Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem’ children’s program at the Boys & Girls Club in Delray Beach, and with the City of Boca Raton. Additional outreach programs include ‘Meet the Orchestra’ for kids 12 and under, and ‘Box Lunch It,’ a program that allows adult patrons to meet and learn from The Symphonia’s featured soloists and conductors in an intimate, casual environment. This past year, The Symphonia also launched a program to provide complimentary tickets to service organizations such as Boca Helping Hands, Lighthouse for the Blind, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, and Schwedelson Special Need Department of the Jewish Community Center.

For more information, visit