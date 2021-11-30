The Spanish Cultural Center to Present Works by Hernán Krasutzky at Micro Theatre Miami

The Spanish Cultural Center invites you to enjoy the new comedies by Hernán Krasutzky at Microtheater Miami. Every Friday and Saturday from of December until December 18 from 8 pm to 11 pm.

All of the plays are performed in Spanish.

The Argentine writer, playwright, film and theater director, Hernán Krasutzky, proposes us to spend nights of non-stop laughing with 3 comedies, written especially for Microtheater Miami. Krasutzky is a lover of good stories and manages an exquisite balance between everyday, crazy and comic situations, with fluid and dizzying texts that keep you glued to the armchair and bursting out laughing. His performance as author and director are an explosive combo when it comes to creating a formula that never fails.

"The theater is a wonderful expression where bodies undress, expose themselves and connect with the viewer; they are there, they are tangible, real and overflowing with a truth that wants to be revealed "

His works include: El gran mago blanco. Musical. (2015) El héroe de la sombra. Book, Novel (2017) La vuelta a casa (2018),Tiempos de amor en crisis (2019), Amor a lo Miami (2020). Play Es autor de San Valentinder (2020), Ocho en una noche y La bella is not sleeping (2021) Plays for Microtheater Miami.

He is currently producing the audiovisual series: Solo para Fans, (próximo estreno 2022).

"As an author I enjoy giving life to imaginary worlds that cross my mind; as a director the task is complicated, the world changes, collides, and changes until it becomes something completely new. That experience is passionate, an intimate expression that reveals everything inside me and is exposed to criticism. It's scary, it's being a father, you never know if you're doing things right, but it's undeniable that giving life is a beautiful and unique feeling "

For more information visit: http://microtheatermiami.com/en/inicio-e-2/