The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Unveils 2025 Programming Updates

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has revealed two updates to its 2025 season lineup.



GOSPEL GALA FEATURING KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY, originally scheduled for January 15, 2025, will now take place on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:00 PM. This change is due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the performer. All current ticketholders will be automatically transferred to the new performance date, and updated tickets will be emailed to them.



AN ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH Richard Marx & Rick Springfield, originally scheduled for February 28, 2025, has been postponed. We are actively coordinating with the artists’ management to reschedule this performance for later in the year. A new date will be announced once confirmed, and affected ticketholders will be updated with new tickets for the rescheduled performance.



Visit kravis.org for more information or please call the Box Office at 561.832.7469 Monday through Friday, 12pm - 5pm.



Please note the Kravis Center Box Office cannot provide customer service notifications or refunds for tickets purchased from unauthorized sites, unauthorized ticket distributors or brokers.



