Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Unveils 2025 Programming Updates

Learn more about the upcoming schedule, including Gospel Gala, featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

By: Dec. 30, 2024
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Unveils 2025 Programming Updates Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has revealed two updates to its 2025 season lineup.
 
GOSPEL GALA FEATURING KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY, originally scheduled for January 15, 2025, will now take place on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:00 PM. This change is due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the performer. All current ticketholders will be automatically transferred to the new performance date, and updated tickets will be emailed to them.
 
AN ACOUSTIC EVENING WITH Richard Marx & Rick Springfield, originally scheduled for February 28, 2025, has been postponed. We are actively coordinating with the artists’ management to reschedule this performance for later in the year. A new date will be announced once confirmed, and affected ticketholders will be updated with new tickets for the rescheduled performance.
 
Visit kravis.org for more information or please call the Box Office at 561.832.7469 Monday through Friday, 12pm - 5pm. 
 
Please note the Kravis Center Box Office cannot provide customer service notifications or refunds for tickets purchased from unauthorized sites, unauthorized ticket distributors or brokers.
 

LATEST NEWS

Museum of Discovery and Science Unveils January Programming
APPROPRIATE Miami Premiere to be Presented at GableStage Theatre Company
Last Chance To Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Jeff Harnar to Present Master Class To South Florida Cabaret Singers



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos